Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Local USDA offices to reopen this week

Despite the partial government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will reopen local offices to help farmers process loan, tax and other documents. The action affects 32 Farm Service Agency offices in California. A dozen California offices had reopened last week for limited services. The rest will reopen Thursday. The USDA also extended a deadline for farmers affected by retaliatory tariffs to apply for aid.

Cling-peach farmers diversify to compete

Subsidized imports from China continue to encroach on markets for California canned peaches, leading to what a grower group called the state’s smallest cling-peach crop in modern history. The U.S. imposed higher tariffs on Chinese canned peaches last year, but the California Canning Peach Association says that led to a spike in import volume, as buyers rushed to beat the tariff increase. Peach growers have been removing trees and diversifying crops to stay in business.

Studies show grazing, other tools can slow fire threat

Livestock grazing, prescribed burns and other land-management tools could reduce wildfire risks and bring other benefits, according to presentations at a “rangeland summit” meeting. Experts gathered in Stockton to discuss the role of livestock grazing in preventing wildfire. A University of California land-management specialist said her studies find that regular grazing, combined with other treatments, proved effective in managing potential wildfire fuels.

Wildlife authorities battle nutria infestation

Close to 400 nutrias have been trapped in California since the invasive rodent entered the state last year. Most have been found in Merced County, with multiple nutrias also trapped in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Nutria can destroy crops and other vegetation and can cause flooding by burrowing into levees. State wildlife officials say they’re optimistic about chances for eradicating the pests and say they’ve had good cooperation from affected landowners.