Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Commission considers water storage projects

In meetings this week , the California Water Commission will hear comments about the public benefits of water storage projects. The commission considers which projects will receive a share of storage funding from a water bond passed by California voters in 2014. Under the bond, projects receive scores according to the public benefits they would bring, and the water commission is scheduled to make decisions on those scores.

Weevil attacks Southern California palms

An invasive pest that attacks palm trees appears to be expanding its territory in Southern California. A University of California entomologist says the South American palm weevil can kill trees. The expert says the weevil appears “pretty widely established” in San Diego County and may have spread into southern Orange County. The pest has attacked landscape trees so far, and date growers say they want to prevent it from reaching their groves.

UC scientists refine knowledge of citrus disease

Researchers report learning more about how the fatal plant disease HLB affects citrus trees. Scientists at the University of California, Riverside, reported this week what they called an “important step” in learning how HLB infects plants. The lead researcher says she hopes the discovery will lead to “novel approaches” to combat HLB, which currently has no cure. In California, the disease has so far been confined to residential citrus trees.

USDA recaps nation’s vegetable production

On average, Americans had 388 pounds of vegetables available to them last year, according to an annual report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report says California accounted for 57 percent of the vegetables produced in the United States last year. Overall fresh-vegetable production declined slightly in the U.S. According to the report, unpredictable weather patterns hindered crop yields during 2017.