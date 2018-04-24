Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Cattle ranchers report improved rangeland condition
Green grass on California pastures encourages cattle ranchers, who say late winter and spring rains will help them rebuild their herds. Many ranchers reduced their herds during the state’s multi-year drought and feared they might have to make further reductions before late winter and spring rains revived grasses. Ranchers say they will also need to monitor the availability of drinking water for cattle on mountain rangeland during the coming summer.
Water projects raise supply allocations
The late surge of precipitation in California has led to improved water supplies, though reservoir managers remain conservative. The State Water Project said Tuesday it has increased supplies to 30 percent of customers’ requests, up from the previous 20 percent. The federal Central Valley Project had earlier announced it would raise allocations to 40 percent for agricultural customers south of the delta, and provide full supplies for northern customers.
Farmers monitor once-flooded farmland
Farmers whose orchards and vineyards flooded during the heavy rains of 2017 report mixed results as they monitor their land a year later. One Sacramento County farmer who lost walnut trees due to riverbank seepage says he has planted safflower on the land to help it recover before planting new trees. A San Joaquin County farmer whose young almond trees drowned has replaced them with grapes, and says a mature vineyard that flooded appears to have recovered fine.
Report outlines impact of Chinese tariffs
California has been one of the main states affected by Chinese tariffs on agricultural products, according to a new report. China imposed the tariffs earlier this month in a dispute about U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. The organization Farmers for Fair Trade says California products such as tree nuts, wines, oranges and grapes will be affected. The report will be discussed at a news conference scheduled Thursday at a Lodi-area winery.
