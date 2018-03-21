Volume 22, No. 36–Wednesday, March 21, 2018
California celebrates Agriculture Day
Hundreds of people braved a light rain to gather outside the state Capitol in Sacramento Tuesday for celebrations commemorating National Agriculture Day. The event focused on the environmental stewardship shown by the state’s farmers and ranchers. Coinciding with the first day of spring, Agriculture Day highlights the value of agriculture’s contributions to people’s daily lives. Agriculture Week celebrations will be held throughout the week in many parts of the state and nation.
Recovery from Thomas Fire could take years
More than three months after the Thomas Fire ripped through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, farmers and ranchers continue to assess the long-term impacts. Avocado farmers say some fire-blackened trees have started to put out new growth, leading to hope they may recover. Cattle ranchers within the fire zone say it will take years for their herds and grazing land to recover fully. A lemon grower says Santa Ana winds caused more problems than the fire did.
California-grown asparagus reaches market
The state’s remaining asparagus farmers hope shoppers will look for California-grown asparagus in markets before Easter. Asparagus acreage in the state has declined during the past 20 years, in large part due to lower-cost competition from Mexico. But California farmers still grow about 7,000 acres of asparagus, mainly along the Central Coast, in the San Joaquin Delta and the Central Valley. Harvest will continue through mid-May.
Report shows gaps in agricultural science teaching
A study issued Tuesday points to gaps in training students for careers in agricultural science. The National 4-H Council and Bayer surveyed teachers and parents. Most respondents said they consider agricultural science important. But many high school science teachers said they don’t feel qualified to teach agricultural science. An earlier federal study showed demand from agriculture-science employers greatly outweighs the number of qualified graduates available.
|