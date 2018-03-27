Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Snowpack improves but remains low
March storms have more than doubled the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack, although levels remain far below average. Electronic sensor readings show the snowpack at 58 percent of average as of Tuesday, up from only 23 percent on March 1. During that same period, the water content of the snow has gone from an average of 6 inches to 16 inches. Most reservoirs remain at or near their average storage levels, thanks to rains from a year ago.
California avocado harvest accelerates
They’ve had an offseason marked by wildfires, mudslides and freezes in some areas, but California avocado growers still expect a larger crop this season. The California Avocado Commission estimates the crop at 375 million pounds, up from 215 million a year ago.Farmers say they have started their harvest by “size picking”: harvesting the larger avocados and leaving the smaller fruit on the tree to continue to grow.
Scientists study how citrus psyllid spreads tree disease
Researchers report another small step forward in finding a way to protect citrus trees from a fatal tree disease. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says scientists have learned more about how the bacterium that causes the disease enters the insect that carries it, the Asian citrus psyllid. The chairman of the California Citrus Research Board says learning more about how the disease moves could eventually help reduce its threat to citrus groves.
Farm Bureau surveys retail food prices
A springtime survey of retail food prices shows a slight increase from a year ago. The American Farm Bureau Federation says its informal survey finds average prices for a basket of 16 food items rose 2 percent. Heading into Easter, egg prices increased 37 percent compared to a year earlier, offsetting declines in the average prices for milk, bread, chicken breasts, apples and other foods.
A Service of the California Farm Bureau Federation
