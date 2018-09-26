Volume 23, No. 13—Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Agricultural exports to China encounter new tariffs

As the trade dispute between China and the U.S. ratcheted up this week, more California agricultural products face new retaliatory tariffs. China implemented a new round of tariffs Monday on U.S. goods, including a wide range of foods and agricultural products. Marketers of California products such as wine, cotton, flowers and timber say they expect the tariffs to further complicate their sales efforts, and hope the dispute will end as soon as possible.

Table-grape market reacts to trade challenges

Grape growers say tariffs from China have rattled their markets. Exports of California table grapes to China dropped 40 percent once it began imposing extra tariffs this spring. Shippers have been seeking new markets for the grapes. Typically, more than one-third of the state’s production is exported. The California table-grape harvest has reached midseason, with marketers expecting a slightly larger crop than last year’s.

Almond harvest overcomes frost concerns

A cold snap during bloom time worried almond growers—but as their harvest gathers speed, farmers say the crop will be better than they once feared. Overall almond production has been estimated to be up about 8 percent from last year. As part of their harvest procedure, farmers have been using updated techniques and updated equipment to reduce the dust that occurs when machines gather almonds from Central Valley orchards.

Workshops teach techniques for prescribed burns

At two workshops in the Sierra foothills next week, University of California advisors will describe how to use controlled fires to prevent wildfires. In addition to reducing wildfire fuels, UC experts say prescribed burns can control invasive plants and help with ecological restoration. The workshops, to be held in Colfax and Arnold, will provide landowners with resources for conducting prescribed burns safely.