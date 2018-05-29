Wednesday, May 30, 2018
CVP water supply inches upward
Water supplies have improved in the federal Central Valley Project, but some of its customers express disappointment with the amount. The agency that operates the CVP says it will now deliver 45 percent of contract supplies to farm customers south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. But a group representing water agencies in the region points to above-average reservoir storage and says the restricted supply will bring “enormous hardships.”
Sales of California wines rise slightly
Even with what one analyst called “rapid and broad” changes among wine drinkers and retailers, sales of California wine in the U.S. increased last year. The Wine Institute reports California wine sales rose 1 percent in volume and 3 percent in value, as American shoppers bought more premium-priced wines. The number of locations that sell wine has risen 20 percent in the past decade, reflecting changes in the grocery and restaurant sectors.
U.S. protests wine restrictions
Restrictions on wine sales in British Columbia have led to a trade complaint from the United States against Canada. A rule in British Columbia allows only wine made in the province to be sold on grocery store shelves there. The U.S. Department of Agriculture calls the practice discriminatory. An organization representing California wineries, the Wine Institute, says it “greatly appreciates” the U.S. action.
‘Agtech’ investments reach $10 billion
Investments in food and agricultural technology have surged so far this decade, according to a University of California report. The study says venture-capital funding in “agtech” reached more than $10 billion last year–and that California leads the nation in such investments. The UC report says many of the investments focus on incorporating robotics, information technology and remote sensing technology in the food chain.
