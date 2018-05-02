Caleen Sisk Announces Candidacy For Assembly District 1

Caleen Sisk, Chief of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, is a Democratic candidate for California Assembly District 1 in the June 5 election. In 2018—a year noted for increased participation by minority and women candidates across the country—Chief Sisk is the first Native American candidate to run for the seat. Assembly District 1 covers northeast California from the Oregon border to Lake Tahoe.

“All of California depends on the clean water, fresh air, abundant farms and forests of our region, but those of us who live here need greater opportunities,” said Chief Sisk. “We are rich in resources, but many young people in our rural communities feel pressured to leave because they can’t find good-paying jobs.”

Chief Sisk is a strong advocate for restoration and innovation. She has proposed construction of a swim way to allow endangered salmon to bypass dams, and called for engineering better water storage solutions, more support for sustainable agriculture, and effective recruitment of technology jobs to the north state.

The Winnemem Wintu are a traditional, non-gaming tribe, recognized by the State of California but not listed by the federal government. Chief Sisk has previously worked as a teacher, education administrator, recruiter and advisor of low-income and Native American students for California State University at Chico, and as an advisor to incarcerated men at a state prison in Susanville.

“As a life-long resident of our beautiful region, I bring a unique knowledge,” said Chief Sisk. “My ancestors have lived here for thousands of years.”

Caleen Sisk has received the endorsement of the California Federation of Labor.

# # #

