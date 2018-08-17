A local adult is the first person in Shasta County to be reported this season with West Nile Virus (WNV) according to Shasta HHSA and the Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District. They are recovering at home.

West Nile Virus is almost always transmitted to people from the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted by contact with people or other animals.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include high fever, severe headache, worsening confusion or stiff neck. If you have symptoms, contact your health care provider immediately. Tell your doctor if you have had recent mosquito bites. It is important to note that 80 percent of people infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms.

West Nile Virus can be found in all parts of Shasta County, so Shasta County residents are urged to make effective mosquito repellent a part of their regular outdoor routine. The best way to avoid the virus is to prevent mosquito bites using the Four Ds:

DRAIN standing water around the house every 4-5 days since it’s where mosquitoes lay eggs. This includes tires, cans, flower pots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys and puddles.

DUSK & DAWN are when mosquitoes that carry the virus are most active, so limit outdoor activities or take precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

DEFEND yourself and your home by using an effective insect repellent and making sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition. Always follow label instructions on insect repellent carefully.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk or in areas where mosquitoes are active.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends DEET and three other mosquito repellents for use on skin and clothing: Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, and IR3535. Always follow instructions on containers carefully.

2018 Shasta County West Nile virus activity: 2 dead birds, 0 sentinel chickens, 4 mosquito samples, 1 horse and 1 human tested positive for West Nile virus. California West Nile virus activity 285 dead birds, 38 sentinel chickens, 942 mosquito samples, and 21 humans tested positive for West Nile virus.

To help fight West Nile Virus in Shasta County:

Report significant mosquito problems to Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District (serving limited areas of the greater Redding, Anderson and Shasta Lake area) at 365-3768 or shastamosquito.org, the Burney Mosquito Abatement District (serving Burney Basin) at 335-2133, the Pine Grove Mosquito Abatement District (serving Fall River Valley) at 336-5740.

Report recently dead birds to the state hotline at 877‑WNV‑BIRD (877-968‑2473) or visit the web site at www.westnile.ca.gov. Though not all birds can be picked up for testing, all calls help track the virus. Dead birds should be picked up with a plastic bag and not touched.

Vaccinate your horses, because WNV mortality is high in unvaccinated horses. Vaccine must be given before the animal is exposed.

For more information about West Nile Virus, contact Shasta HHSA at 225-5591 or visit www.shastahhsa.net.