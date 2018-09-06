Hyampom, Calif. — Firefighters are continuing their ongoing firefighting efforts near the town of Hyampom. Overnight, an infrared mapping flight estimated the active fire perimeter to be 975 acres, which was a significant decrease from the previously estimated 2000 acres. Presently there is still zero percent containment. Structures are present within the fire area and remain threatened, however no structures have been lost as of this morning.

There are 296 personnel assigned to the Kerlin Fire. Fire personnel on fire engines, hand crews, dozers, and water tenders are fighting the fire as weather and terrain conditions allow. Steep drainages, difficult terrain, and lack of roadways continue to make firefighting efforts challenging. Aerial resources continue to be used when their availability and smoke conditions permit.

Over the past 24 hours, most of the fire activity has consisted of some flanking and spotting. Winds will continue to be terrain driven through the day and night with light and occasional gusty conditions. Cooler temperatures are expected over the next few days with an increase of relative humidity expected into the early portion of next week.

As of Wednesday evening, the Trinity County Sheriff’s office issued mandatory evacuations for residents along county road 311 from Lake Mountain Ranch to Dead Man’s Point. The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at the Solid Rock Church, located at the intersection of Highway 3 and Tule Creek Road, in Hayfork. The shelter is open for people evacuating the Kerlin Fire in Trinity County.

To learn more about how to prepare your home for wildfires, and how best to prepare to evacuate, visit: www.preventwildfireca.org

For updated Kerlin Fire information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6189/, email kerlinfire@gmail.com, or call (707) 902-3749. Phones are staffed between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.