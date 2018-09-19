A fire recovery workshop will be held for Shasta County landowners at the Shasta College Theatre, 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding, on Tuesday, September 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The workshop is jointly sponsored by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) and Shasta College.

This workshop will provide important information for landowners impacted by the Carr Fire and other wildfires in the area. Topics will include the following: Determining Tree Mortality, Firewise Landscaping Considerations, Drainage and Erosion Control, and Construction Considerations in a Fire-prone Area.

Agency representatives will be on hand so that landowners can talk one-on-one with those entities that might be able to assist them in their recovery.

The workshop is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact NRCS District Conservationist Melinda Graves at (530) 691-5836 or Larry Forero at the Shasta UCCE office (530) 224-4900.