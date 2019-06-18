The Lumgrey incident began Monday evening around 6:00 p.m. It began as two fires, which have now burned together and is currently 215 acres with an estimated 65 acres on the south side of the Klamath River. A Type 3 Incident Management Team will be taking over the fire in the morning. An Evacuation Warning is in place for Dutch Creek and Empire Creek. Crews will continue to work through the night on the Lumgrey Fire.

June 18- Crews made good progress on the Lumgrey fire last night. The 150 acres held on the north side of the Klamath River. The 30 acres on the south side has grown to 65 acres estimated, but crews are making progress on constructing handline around the south part. The Evacuation Warning has been lifted for both Dutch Creek and Empire Creek. Highway 96 is open intermittently, flag controls are in place.

Basic Information Current as of 6/18/2019, 6:49:59 AM Incident Type Wildfire Cause Under Investigation Date of Origin Monday June 17th, 2019 approx. 06:00 PM Incident Commander E. Willy, US Forest Service Incident Description Wildfire Coordinates 41.866 latitude, -122.741 longitude

Current Situation Size 215 Acres