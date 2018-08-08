Home CarrFire Fire crews to conduct back burning at Carr Fire to strengthen control... CarrFireShasta-Trinity National Forest Fire crews to conduct back burning at Carr Fire to strengthen control lines 08/08/2018 23 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Carr Fire Burn Operation Fire crews will be conducting back burn operations on the Carr Fire to strengthen control lines. There will be visible smoke from the community of Lakehead, north of Shasta Lake, Onion Ridge and the I-5 corridor LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment