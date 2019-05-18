By Palomino Armstrong,

Chilly Pepper’s kids need your help today. We have 15 orphaned foals on hand, and we are going through milk and supplies like crazy.

Every single baby has had to be seen by a vet, and most of them needed medication of some sort. Many are still on, or finishing up their meds, and happily all are guzzling milk like crazy.

The simple fact is that to properly take care of an orphan foal, it is expensive. While the 7 NV kids’ initial vet bill is being covered by AWHC and the Horse and Man Bucket Fund, Chilly Pepper is still incurring all the normal costs. In addition to all the vet bills for the NV babies, we are responsible for any ongoing vet bills and all of the expenses for all of them.

Boring things like BioSponge, Probiotics, milk pellets, hay, shavings, etc. etc and of course the most expensive item, their milk powder, are costing well over $200 plus a day. It is imperative they get everything they need now, and they are. However, we need help to keep saving lives.

We also need to maintain vehicles, trailers etc., and although the NV babies trickle in one or two at a time, (and those rescues are not as dramatic as the large groups we get at any one time), they still have the same costs once we get them, and we still need to buy milk and give them the best care possible.

We have permanent residents at Chilly Pepper, as well as many other kids who are getting the TLC they need to be ready for their forever homes. It all depletes the budget, but is necessary to do what we do.

We simply cannot save these lives without y’all.

We are currently standing by for not only more Yakima Babies in WA, but others in NV. So as always, there is never a dull moment or that thing they call rest, lol.

So please help these beautiful babies today!

Thank you as always, to all the folks who have stepped up and are part of this amazing journey and responsible for saving all these lives.

YOU, are the reason these horses have a chance!