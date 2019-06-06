On Friday, May 31, 2019, the Foothill High School Senior Awards Ceremony presented various awards and scholarships at the Student Union.  Below is the Foothill High School 2019 Scholarship List.

Andy Peek Memorial Scholarship:   Cole Morrison

Black Butte Teachers’ Association:   Alexus Stockton 

Columbia Teachers Association:   Kristopher Evans & Richard Masulis     

CSF Life Membership Awards:   Caitlyn Harney & Priscilla Koetting 

Doelker Brothers Scholarship:   Brandon Culcasi

Eastern Star Scholarship:  Nathan Fisher

Emblem Club:  Eden Hale

Exchange Club of Redding:   Alli Thomas

FHS Band Awards:  Director’s Award for Band – Phillip Parinella, John Philip Sousa Band Award – Ellie Somers, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award – Patrick Manville, National School Marching Band Award – Austin Paoli, Quincy Jones Award – Richard Masulis & The Woody Herman Award – Raeanna DeLeon

FHS Band Boosters Scholarships:   Richard Masulis, Haley Shelton & Ellie Somers  

FHS Choir Director’s Award:   Lindsey Ferguson  

FHS Drama Scholarship:   Matthew Braden, Kassidy Daniels, Thomas Dickson, Emily Hyatt, Elijah Khoronov, Hosanna Kummer, Cole Millward, Kathryn Schmuck & Kailey Wilson   

FHS Faculty Scholarship:   Luke Anstine, Matthew Braden, Kristopher Evans, Naomi Gaddy-Thurman, Nathan Hoppes, Dylan Lusso, Luke Moran & Angelica Zamora  

FHS FFA/Ag. Scholarship:   Sierra Butler & Karlee Loucks  

FHS Outstanding Athlete Award:   Thurman Knowles & Riley Roach  

FHS Scholar/Athlete Award:  Lindsey Ferguson & Matthew Gamble  

FHS Sports Boosters:  Matthew Gamble

FHS Student of the Semester 15-16:  Isabel Meena 

Garrett Hofer Scholarship:   Kaitlyn Jarrett

Greater Palo Cedro Chamber of Commerce:   Dominic DeWalt & Misael Mendoza  

Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship:   Samantha Havens 

Grubbs Memorial Scholarship “Junction”:  Adriana Escorcia  

Jennifer Swenson Memorial Scholarship:  Riley Roach

Josh Barker Business Scholarship:  Dominic DeWalt, Thurman Knowles, Alexander Luna, Cole Morrison, Naomi Pierce & Mary Williams  

Ken Bradford Doelker Scholarship:   Kristopher Evans

Key Club Scholarship:  Misael Mendoza     

Mary Lou Nutley Scholarship:  Madeleine Hoagland

McConnell Scholar Scholarship:  Breanna Anderson

Mercy Guild Scholarship:  Samantha Havens

Military Order of the Purple Heart:  Russell Rucklos & Travis Young 

Millville Lodge I.O.O.F.:  Kristopher Evans & Kaitlyn Jarrett

Millville PTK:  Karlee Loucks, Russell Rucklos & Dillon Strang

Nor Cal Retired Coaches Association:  Thurman Knowles

Nor Cal Veteran’s Association Scholarship:  Hope Noble    

North Cow Creek Education Foundation:  Dominic DeWalt  

Palo Cedro Lions Scholarships:  Samantha Havens & Karlee Loucks

Palo Cedro Community Guild:  Masun Brandon, Kaitlyn Jarrett & Hope Schaller   

Palo Cedro Feed Bridget Brauning Memorial Scholarship:  Kristopher Evans

P.E.O. Star Scholarship:  Naomi Pierce

Redding Bank of Commerce Ken R. Gifford, Jr Scholarship:  Nathan Fisher

Redding Community Guild:  Nathan Fisher

Redding Electric Utility:  Naomi Pierce

Redding West Rotary Scholarship:  Dominic DeWalt, Priscilla Koetting & Isabel Meena   

Redding West Rotary “Reach Higher”:  Jade Deter, Kristopher Evans & Payton Tatom

Riverfront Playhouse:  Hosanna Kummer  

Shasta County 4-H Council Scholarship:  Brandon Culcasi & Haley Shelton   

Sierra Cascade Logging Conference:  Cole Morrison & Dillon Strang

Sierra Pacific Scholarship:  Azure Kissler  & Taylor Raymond

SSEA Employee Scholarships:  Kristopher Evans, Dylan Lusso & Luke Moran    

Tom Schroeder Scholarship:  Thurman Knowles

Troop Knowles Scholarship Sponsored by Alan Shufelberger:  Jonathan Cruz-Martinez & Paige Hunt

U.S. Air Force Enlistees:  Luke Moran

U.S. Air Force Math and Science:  Nathan Fisher  

U.S. Army Enlistees:  Hope Noble, Christopher Nordquist & Nathan Ramirez

U.S. Marine Corp – High School Awards:  Distinguished Athlete Awards – Sawyer Hall & Raven Verville, Scholastic Excellence Award – Matthew Gamble, & Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence – Richard Masulis

U.S. Marine Corp – Enlistees:  Taggert Flack, Jordan Kotur, Kyler Miracle-Christ & Caleb Wells 

University Scholarships

Simpson University:  Karlee Loucks &  Mac Thatcher

University of California Davis:  Nathan Fisher, Pricilla Koetting & Julia Walters

University of Nevada Reno:  Ellie Somers