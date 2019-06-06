On Friday, May 31, 2019, the Foothill High School Senior Awards Ceremony presented various awards and scholarships at the Student Union. Below is the Foothill High School 2019 Scholarship List.
Andy Peek Memorial Scholarship: Cole Morrison
Black Butte Teachers’ Association: Alexus Stockton
Columbia Teachers Association: Kristopher Evans & Richard Masulis
CSF Life Membership Awards: Caitlyn Harney & Priscilla Koetting
Doelker Brothers Scholarship: Brandon Culcasi
Eastern Star Scholarship: Nathan Fisher
Emblem Club: Eden Hale
Exchange Club of Redding: Alli Thomas
FHS Band Awards: Director’s Award for Band – Phillip Parinella, John Philip Sousa Band Award – Ellie Somers, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award – Patrick Manville, National School Marching Band Award – Austin Paoli, Quincy Jones Award – Richard Masulis & The Woody Herman Award – Raeanna DeLeon
FHS Band Boosters Scholarships: Richard Masulis, Haley Shelton & Ellie Somers
FHS Choir Director’s Award: Lindsey Ferguson
FHS Drama Scholarship: Matthew Braden, Kassidy Daniels, Thomas Dickson, Emily Hyatt, Elijah Khoronov, Hosanna Kummer, Cole Millward, Kathryn Schmuck & Kailey Wilson
FHS Faculty Scholarship: Luke Anstine, Matthew Braden, Kristopher Evans, Naomi Gaddy-Thurman, Nathan Hoppes, Dylan Lusso, Luke Moran & Angelica Zamora
FHS FFA/Ag. Scholarship: Sierra Butler & Karlee Loucks
FHS Outstanding Athlete Award: Thurman Knowles & Riley Roach
FHS Scholar/Athlete Award: Lindsey Ferguson & Matthew Gamble
FHS Sports Boosters: Matthew Gamble
FHS Student of the Semester 15-16: Isabel Meena
Garrett Hofer Scholarship: Kaitlyn Jarrett
Greater Palo Cedro Chamber of Commerce: Dominic DeWalt & Misael Mendoza
Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Havens
Grubbs Memorial Scholarship “Junction”: Adriana Escorcia
Jennifer Swenson Memorial Scholarship: Riley Roach
Josh Barker Business Scholarship: Dominic DeWalt, Thurman Knowles, Alexander Luna, Cole Morrison, Naomi Pierce & Mary Williams
Ken Bradford Doelker Scholarship: Kristopher Evans
Key Club Scholarship: Misael Mendoza
Mary Lou Nutley Scholarship: Madeleine Hoagland
McConnell Scholar Scholarship: Breanna Anderson
Mercy Guild Scholarship: Samantha Havens
Military Order of the Purple Heart: Russell Rucklos & Travis Young
Millville Lodge I.O.O.F.: Kristopher Evans & Kaitlyn Jarrett
Millville PTK: Karlee Loucks, Russell Rucklos & Dillon Strang
Nor Cal Retired Coaches Association: Thurman Knowles
Nor Cal Veteran’s Association Scholarship: Hope Noble
North Cow Creek Education Foundation: Dominic DeWalt
Palo Cedro Lions Scholarships: Samantha Havens & Karlee Loucks
Palo Cedro Community Guild: Masun Brandon, Kaitlyn Jarrett & Hope Schaller
Palo Cedro Feed Bridget Brauning Memorial Scholarship: Kristopher Evans
P.E.O. Star Scholarship: Naomi Pierce
Redding Bank of Commerce Ken R. Gifford, Jr Scholarship: Nathan Fisher
Redding Community Guild: Nathan Fisher
Redding Electric Utility: Naomi Pierce
Redding West Rotary Scholarship: Dominic DeWalt, Priscilla Koetting & Isabel Meena
Redding West Rotary “Reach Higher”: Jade Deter, Kristopher Evans & Payton Tatom
Riverfront Playhouse: Hosanna Kummer
Shasta County 4-H Council Scholarship: Brandon Culcasi & Haley Shelton
Sierra Cascade Logging Conference: Cole Morrison & Dillon Strang
Sierra Pacific Scholarship: Azure Kissler & Taylor Raymond
SSEA Employee Scholarships: Kristopher Evans, Dylan Lusso & Luke Moran
Tom Schroeder Scholarship: Thurman Knowles
Troop Knowles Scholarship Sponsored by Alan Shufelberger: Jonathan Cruz-Martinez & Paige Hunt
U.S. Air Force Enlistees: Luke Moran
U.S. Air Force Math and Science: Nathan Fisher
U.S. Army Enlistees: Hope Noble, Christopher Nordquist & Nathan Ramirez
U.S. Marine Corp – High School Awards: Distinguished Athlete Awards – Sawyer Hall & Raven Verville, Scholastic Excellence Award – Matthew Gamble, & Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence – Richard Masulis
U.S. Marine Corp – Enlistees: Taggert Flack, Jordan Kotur, Kyler Miracle-Christ & Caleb Wells
University Scholarships
Simpson University: Karlee Loucks & Mac Thatcher
University of California Davis: Nathan Fisher, Pricilla Koetting & Julia Walters
University of Nevada Reno: Ellie Somers