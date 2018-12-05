Foothill High School seniors Mason and Morgan Baseley have spent their 18 years doing almost everything together, so it would not be a surprise that the twins would be accepted to the University of Montana Western in Dillon Montana together. Foothill High School cross-country coach Natalie Hendrickson said, “The two even came in one second apart from each other during the state championship meet.”

On Dec. 4, 2018, the girls simultaneously signed letters of intent at Foothill High School for cross-country scholarships for the University of Montana Western. The University of Montana Western competes in the Frontier Conference for Women’s Cross Country. This past year the college placed third in the conference and occasionally is recognized in the NAIA coaches’ poll for top 25 teams.

During their FHS Cross Country participation, Morgan was a two-time All-League and two-time All-Section and Mason a three-time All-League and two-year All-Section.

While committing to run cross country and track at school, the duo has academic aspirations. Morgan carries a 3.6 GPA at Foothill and is interested in Environmental Science and Ecology studies. Mason carries a 3.5 GPA and wants to study Environmental Interpretation at college. Mason and Morgan will be graduating this year from the Shasta Union School District Fire Tech program.

Morgan and Mason’s parents are Gunner and Traci Baseley of Anderson, grandparents are Sandi and Bill Benoit of Palo Cedro and their dearly departed grandparents —Emilie and Edward Reedy.