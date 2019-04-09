On Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:39 p.m., Union Pacific Railroad dispatch reported a train had possibly struck a pedestrian in the area of Eastside Road and Latona Road, Anderson. Shasta County Sheriff deputies, Cal Fire, and medical personnel responded to the scene.

When deputies arrived at the stopped train, they contacted the Union Pacific conductor and staff who reported while traveling southbound at approximately 45 mph, they observed a white female, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with red hair and wearing a white t-shirt, standing just off the railroad tracks. The train attempted to stop, but was unable to in time and struck the female. The female appeared to be dancing and waving her middle finger at the train when the train made contact with her at approximately 40 mph.

Sheriff deputies, Cal Fire, medical personnel, and Union Pacific staff extensively searched the area where the collision reportedly occurred. A small purse containing a methamphetamine pipe, a cell phone, a lighter, and an empty beer can were located where the impact was believed to have occurred, but no identifying information was found. No signs of injury or blood were found in the area or on the train. The California Highway Patrol helicopter was requested and also conducted a check of the area for the female, but she was not located. The local hospitals were notified of the incident.

At 3:24 a.m., Shasta Regional Medical Center staff reported having an adult female arrive in their emergency room who claimed she had been struck by a train. Deputies contacted Shannon Lee Henry, 47 years old, of Shasta Lake, at the hospital. Henry told deputies she had consumed a beer while walking on Eastside Road and as she was walking across the railroad tracks in the area north of Latona Road, she was struck in the back by the train and fell off the tracks. Henry then ran to a nearby mobile home park and called a friend for transport to the hospital for treatment. Henry denied being suicidal and only claimed ownership of the cell phone which was located on scene. Henry received non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office will be filing charges on Henry for 369i PC – Unauthorized Entry upon Railroad Property, with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that the railroad tracks are hazardous and are located on private property. Only cross the tracks at designated crossings, and use caution.