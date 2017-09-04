On Sept. 4, 2017 at 8:32 am, Officers of the Redding Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing and robbery that had just taken place near The Lorenz Hotel in downtown Redding.

David Earl Kelsay, 78 years of age of Redding, had just left his room at the Lorenz Hotel and went outside. Once outside, Mariann O’Dell, 36 years of age of Redding, approached Mr. Kelsay. Ms. O’Dell was armed with a knife and demanded she be let into the Hotel. She then took the knife and held it to the victim’s chest while threatening to kill him if he didn’t allow her entry into the hotel.

Mr. Kelsay was in fear for his life and attempted to comply with the suspect’s demands. He dropped the keys to the location. Ms. O’Dell was briefly distracted by the keys being dropped and Mr. Kelsay tried to grab her arm to control the knife. Ms. O’Dell was able to swing the knife and slashed the victim’s right forearm causing a 2” laceration.

Officer D. Ketel was enroute to the call and located Ms. O’Dell a short distance away. She was still in possession of the knife but had dropped the keys when she fled after cutting the victim. Ms. O’Dell was positively identified by the victim and subsequently arrested for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.

The entire incident was captured on video which was collected as evidence in this case. The keys were also located a short distance away and returned to the owner.