The Redding Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred in the Enterprise area this afternoon at approximately 3: 30 p.m. A fourteen-year-old female was reportedly walking from the Circle K located at Hartnell Avenue and Churn Creek Road to school. Somewhere in between Circle K and Enterprise High School, the female juvenile encountered by an unknown male suspect.

The male suspect (described as a white male with a tan, approximately 5’8” tall, short dark hair, with a stubble beard, wearing dark clothing) grabbed the female by the arm as she walked past. The female juvenile was able to physically defend herself and the suspect disengaged. The victim was able to finish her walk to school and ultimately notified police of the incident.

The Redding Police Department is continuing its investigation and plans to collect video evidence from the area. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200.