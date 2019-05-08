On May 6, 2019, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the scene of a fatal residential structure fire in the 2000 block of Alfreda Way, which is located in the City of Redding.

The decedent has now been positively identified as 82-year-old Alice Girdwood Planellas of Redding, California.  The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination is scheduled.  This case is currently under investigation by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office and the Redding Fire Department.

SHARE
Previous articleSCVA to present Wine Walk in the Park on May 10
Judy LaRussa