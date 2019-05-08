On May 6, 2019, at approximately 3:00 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the scene of a fatal residential structure fire in the 2000 block of Alfreda Way, which is located in the City of Redding.

The decedent has now been positively identified as 82-year-old Alice Girdwood Planellas of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination is scheduled. This case is currently under investigation by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office and the Redding Fire Department.