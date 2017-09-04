On Sept. 4, 2017, at 4:15 p.m., SHASCOM received a 911 call of a boating accident at Ycotti Cove on the McCloud arm of Lake Shasta. SHASCOM received information that a female had fallen off a boat and her leg was injured.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit and the Cal Fire boat were dispatched and responded to the scene along with a medical helicopter. Deputies and Cal Fire arrived and found a pontoon boat in front of Ycotti Cove with the injured female onboard. The injured female, identified as Magdalena Carbajal, 61 years old from Marysville, WA, had major injuries to her legs. She was transported to an island in Ycotti Cove, where the medical helicopter landed and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety Unit investigated the accident and contacted all known witnesses. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this accident.

Deputies learned Carbajal was riding on the bow of a rented patio boat as they were cruising through the area in front of Ycotti Cove. Antonio Gallinucci, 58 years old from Chino Hills, CA, was operating the patio boat. A wave caused two kayaks on the bow of the boat to move, causing Carbajal to fall overboard. Once she was in the water, she moved between the pontoons directly towards the motor and was caught in the propeller before Gallinucci could react. He finally got the motor stopped and they provided assistance to her until deputies arrived.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens recreating on Lake Shasta and other waterways that is illegal to bow, stern or gunwale ride while the boat is moving. Everyone should stay inside the boat or railing while the motor is on and are encouraged to wear life jackets. The Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to take the time to read safety labels on boats and to educate themselves on boating safety operation and equipment.