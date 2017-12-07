Female arrested for driving under the influence after intentionally driving off roadway into transformers

On December 6, 2017, at 9:55 PM, Redding Police officers responded to a report of a single vehicle traffic collision in the area of Hartnell Avenue south of Shotwick Trail. When officers arrived they located a Plymouth Breeze on its roof near the Hartnell Lift Station of the City of Redding Wastewater Utility system. The preliminary investigation revealed the Plymouth was southbound on Hartnell Avenue when it left the roadway, flipped, and struck two transformers and an electrical box.

Rebecca Alexis Moxley, age 28, of Redding, was located at the scene with injuries consistent with being in the vehicle. She admitted to drinking and intentionally driving the Plymouth off the roadway. Moxley was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and received minor lacerations and bruising as a result of the collision. Moxley was evaluated at the scene and placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a BAC of .08% or higher. She was taken to Shasta Regional Medical Center for a precautionary medical clearance and was booked into the Shasta County jail.

Redding Electric Utility workers responded to the scene due to the damage to the electrical system and the fact that multiple residences and businesses in the area lost power due to the collision. The Hartnell Lift Station was also temporarily out of service due to the loss of power. A generator was brought to the scene to restore wastewater services while repairs were underway.

Funding for the Redding Police Department’s DUI enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Redding Police Department would like to remind everyone to “Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1.”