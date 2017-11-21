On November 21, 2017, at 5:17 A.M., Redding Police Officers responded to 1178 Lake Boulevard in north Redding, regarding a male victim who had been struck with a baseball bat. Officers arrived and located Christopher Duran Slocum, 45 years of Redding, bleeding from wounds to his head and face. Slocum was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment. Slocum was determined to have sustained life-threatening injuries and required surgery to address a brain bleed.

The investigation revealed that Pasha Alona Bowers, 32 years of Redding, had struck Slocum in the head and face multiple times with a baseball bat for reasons which remain unknown.

Bowers was arrested after she was located walking near the scene. Bowers later admitted to striking Slocum with a bat which was recovered. Bowers was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, and a probation violation.

At the time of this release, Slocum was listed in stable condition.