On Sept. 4, 2017 at 8:49 am, Officers of the Redding Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing and beating that had just taken place at South City Park. Officer J. Labbe responded and located the victim, Harry Williby 48 years of age of Redding, near the Public Library suffering from a laceration to his left forearm.

Williby provided a description of the suspect but the suspect wasn’t initially located. Williby was transported to the hospital after providing a statement.

Williby said he was in South City Park when he was approached by the suspect. Williby had never met the suspect before but noted the suspect was carrying a large stick and a knife. Williby said the suspect threw a box of cereal at him and then attacked him as Williby stood up. Williby said he attempted to protect himself and raised his left arm in defense as he was struck with the large stick or knife. The suspect then ran from the location.

Officer K. Corrigan spotted the suspect approximately four hours later near Safeway in downtown Redding. The suspect was identified as Guillermo Pena, 31 years of Redding.

Pena was subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and the probation violation. Pena believed someone had gone through his property when he left it unattended. Pena formed the belief that the victim was responsible even though the victim was found to be completely unrelated to any theft from Pena and was simply attacked by Pena.

The victim received six stitches to his arm and will recover from the attack. The stick Pena was carrying was found but the knife wasn’t located. Pena was on felony probation for burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.