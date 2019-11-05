On November 4th 2019, at approximately 11:19 hours, Officer Yabra stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign in the area of Westside Road and Pray Road. The driver of the vehicle was contacted and was identified as Michael James White, 37 years old of Redding. A records check found that White was driving on a suspended license and is also a convicted felon. As Officer Yabra had White exit the vehicle, White told Officer Yabra that he had a loaded firearm in the waistband of his pants. White was detained in handcuffs and a loaded .357 caliber revolver was recovered. Due to White being a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

White has been arrested 10 times in Shasta County for drugs and weapons charges and 4 of those arrests were for being in possession of a firearm. When White was arrested on August 10th 2019 , he was found in possession of a loaded firearm again.

On today’s date, White was booked into the Shasta County Jail for driving on a suspended license, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.