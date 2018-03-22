On March 21, 2018, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Deputy Coroner Investigators were dispatched to the intersection of South Street and California Street in Redding, California regarding a fatal traffic collision. The decedent was a passenger in one vehicle when it collided with another vehicle. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 24-year-old Matthew Cave Sieglock of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin was notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the Redding Police Department.