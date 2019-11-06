According to witnesses and evidence located at the scene, the driver of a white Buick SUV was southbound on Hilltop Drive when, for an unknown reason, left the south side of the roadway and traveled down the west embankment of southbound I-5. The vehicle then entered the southbound right lane of I-5 and was broadsided by a silver GMC pickup, driven by Robert Daniel Jr, age 74 of Shasta Lake City. No other vehicles were involved.

Robert Daniel Jr. was not injured in the collision. His vehicle suffered major front-end damage. The driver of the Buick SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Buick suffered major left-side damage.

The name of the deceased driver is not being released, pending relative notification. If you witnessed the white Buick SUV leave the roadway near the Hilltop Drive/I-5 overpass please contact the Redding Police Department. Seatbelts were worn by those involved and it does not appear alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.