A fast-moving vegetation fire in the Summit City-Shasta Lake City Ranchera Subdivision Area. Evacuations in place for all of Summit City North Of Ranchera, West to Lake Blvd. Including the mobile home park. Fire is moving north/north-west.

ATTN; PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE AREA OF I-5 AND PINE GROVE BVLD. AND I-5 AND LAKE BLVD. FAST MOVING VEGETATION FIRE! YILED TO EMERGENCY PERSONNEL.