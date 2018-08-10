In the early morning hours of Thursday, August 9, 2018, Andrew Brake, a 40-year-old

Heavy Equipment Mechanic for CAL FIRE, was tragically killed in an auto accident on

Highway 99 while assigned to the Carr Fire outside of Redding, CA.

The Brake family is being supported by members of CAL FIRE and L2881 and are

asking for privacy as they work through this tragic loss. Information will be forthcoming

regarding when the family would like to share memories of Andrew and how he was

loved and admired by his family and friends. Please keep the family members of

Andrew Blake in your thoughts.