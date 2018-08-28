On Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at 7:43 a.m., the Redding Police Department received multiple calls from citizens regarding a subject, later identified as Eric Jay Hames, 34 years old, causing a disturbance and jumping onto vehicles in the roadway at Churn Creek Road and East Cypress Avenue in east Redding. At 7:46 a.m. patrol officers with the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the location and arrived in the area at 7:48 a.m. An officer located Hames in the intersection who was highly aggressive and holding a knife challenging the officer to “come get him”, per a witness statement. Hames then fled into the nearby parking lot of the Safeway gas station. The officer radioed dispatch that Hames was fleeing and was armed with a knife.

Additional patrol officers arrived in the area to assist. Hames continued to flee from officers across Churn Creek Road into the Walgreen’s parking lot located on the west side of Churn Creek Road. Hames ran northbound to Wall Street and continued westbound on Wall Street a short distance before running through a commercial business complex on the south side of Wall Street. Hames ultimately made his way onto Larkspur Lane near East Cypress Avenue by Domino’s Pizza where he was contacted by multiple officers. Hames was armed with a fixed blade knife and refused to comply with officers’ commands to drop the knife. Officers continued to give Hames verbal commands for approximately one minute before he moved toward an officer, still holding a knife. Multiple officers fired multiple rounds striking Hames. Hames was placed into handcuffs and officers rendered first aid to him while emergency medical personnel responded. Hames was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shasta County Multiagency Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol was activated, and allied agencies responded to assist. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. During the investigation, investigators and detectives contacted numerous citizens who reported Hames was violent and being threatening toward motorists and hitting cars that were passing through the intersection of Churn Creek Road and East Cypress Avenue. Several citizens reported Hames was seen drinking from an apparent liquor bottle as he was going in and out of traffic and threw the bottle to the ground, causing it to shatter as the first responding officer arrived on scene.

Hames was a known transient in the Redding area. Hames had two prior prison commitments. His first prison term was for assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. He served a second term for possession of an explosive device. Hames was arrested 7 times this year for a variety of crimes that included; loitering, shoplifting, prowling, felon in possession of stun gun, vandalism and possession of narcotics. He resisted officers during 4 of the 7 arrests. An autopsy has been scheduled next week for Hames.

Detectives have collected video surveillance related to Hames actions prior to and during the shooting. The video and witness statements received support the evidence located thus far in the investigation. The video evidence collected in this investigation will not be released as this is an open case that will be reviewed by the District Attorneys’ office. Anyone with information about this investigation or who has personal cell phone video related to this incident are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, 530-245-6135 or mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.