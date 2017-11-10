Northern California Fires Response Update – November 10, 2017

SANTA ROSA, Calif. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed household hazardous waste from more than three-quarters of the properties in Napa and Sonoma counties damaged or destroyed during last month’s fires in Northern California.

Since beginning operations on Oct. 27, EPA has completed removals from 5,567 properties, collecting thousands of containers of household hazardous waste (HHW). The items, which range in size from small paint canisters to large chemical drums, have been transported to EPA staging areas in Windsor and Yountville before disposal at permitted waste facilities.

Household hazardous waste includes leftover unstable, corrosive or toxic household products such as paints, cleaners, solvents, oils, batteries, herbicides, and pesticides that can contain hazardous ingredients and require special handling and disposal.

As part of the multi-agency response to the fires, EPA has been surveying, collecting, and disposing of HHW in Napa and Sonoma counties. This work will allow other state and federal agencies to remove ash and other debris so that the rebuilding process in these communities can begin.

Latest Actions:

EPA has learned that people affected by the fires may be receiving fraudulent calls from individuals posing as EPA staff and asking for financial information or offering grant awards. Anyone receiving such calls should call the EPA’s Inspector General hotline: (888) 546-8740 or the California Attorney General’s office: (800) 952-5225 or file a complaint at: http://oag.ca.gov/complaint.

On November 7, the City of Santa Rosa lifted the restrictions on access to Journey’s End Mobile Home Park after EPA sampling and removal of asbestos containing material.

In Sonoma County, operations continue in the Mark West, Riebli-Wallace, Fountaingrove, Eastern Santa Rosa, Glen Ellen and Kenwood areas.

In Napa County, EPA teams continue operations in the following areas: Silverado, Atlas Peak, Soda Canyon, Old Soda Springs Road, Mount Veeder Road, Redwood Road, Hardman Ave., Vichy Springs Road and Monticello Road.

EPA continues to take questions at community meetings in both Sonoma and Napa Counties.

Response Background Information:

Fires began burning on October 8 in multiple counties in Northern California. EPA is coordinating with federal, state and local agencies, including FEMA and the California Environmental Protection Agency, on response operations.

For additional information on EPA’s response activities, please visit: www.epa.gov/norcalfireresponse