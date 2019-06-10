The Envision Palo Cedro Initiative Friday, June 14 at 11 AM – 2 PM Junction Elementary School Room 1 The Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce has formed a subcommittee charged with discovering the community vision for Palo Cedro—the Envision Palo Cedro initiative. This community outreach campaign is guaranteed to inspire! It will drive a development policy that will protect and enhance our community into the future.

On Friday, June 14, 2019, the community and stakeholders are invited to join and share your ideas at Junction Elementary School, Room 1.

The organization will collect the data in this research effort and by working collaboratively with Shasta County to build a policy framework that supports our vision as we develop into the future.

Participation is free, but space in each workshop is limited due to room capacity.

Pizza will be provided for lunch; $10 donation for pizza and supplies is welcome.

Envision Palo Cedro Facebook Page