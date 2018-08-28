Community members are invited to an educational forum addressing the impacts of climate

change including increasing temperatures, fire, and drought. Discussion will focus on steps to lead us beyond the use of damaging fossil fuels and toward 100% clean energy. The forum will feature a variety of local experts including a presentation by local Meteorologist Kris Kuyper.

There will be time for audience questions as well as resource materials from local advocacy

groups. The event is designed to increase awareness, better prepare our community, and

summon our leaders to develop a robust climate action plan. There will be opportunities for

individuals to take action as well as live music by Greg Lawson.

This event is being held in conjunction with a global day of action by 350.org called Rise for

Climate, Jobs, and Justice to encourage communities to engage their local leadership in

climate change actions. The 2018 Global Climate Action Summit is being held in California on September 12-14th for local elected officials to learn how they can lead their community

towards a 100% clean energy commitment in the face of increasing climate impacts around

the globe.

Sponsored by: Shasta Environmental Alliance, Wintu Audubon Society, Citizens Climate Lobby, Redding Climate Coalition, Whole Earth and Watershed Festival