On May 7th, at approximately 1745 hours, Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue, in the City of Shasta Lake, regarding a possible assault and brandishing of a firearm. The caller, 67 year old Greg Rodriguez, reported his son, 34 year old Richard Rodriguez, threw a brick at him during a verbal altercation. When Greg advised Richard he was calling law enforcement, Richard retrieved a rifle and fled the residence on foot.

Multiple Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies, including a K-9 unit, and a California Highway Patrol Helicopter responded to the area to attempt to locate Richard. During the search K-9 Thor located the rifle in the backyard of a neighboring residence where Richard was last seen. A records check of the rifle revealed it was stolen.

During the search, a citizen flagged down a deputy and reported seeing a subject matching Richard’s description in the area of Twin View Blvd and Crooked Oak Lane. Once in the area, K-9 Thor and his handler began tracking the suspect. After an extensive search, Thor located Richard near a residence on Twin View Blvd. where he was taken into custody without incident. Richard was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Elder Abuse and Possession of Stolen Property.