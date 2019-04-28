On Saturday, May 4th, the Redding Women’s March will hold an event celebrating and advocating for women in leadership. We will begin at 3:30 in the Community Room of the Redding branch of the Shasta Public Library.

We will first welcome Kimberly Ellis to the podium, who will present on the importance of having gender equity in politics, speaking to women about active leadership roles in local, regional, and statewide politics. Kimberly is a former executive director of Emerge CA and the first woman of color to lead that organization. She has trained countless women for office and provides inspiration to make a positive difference in the lives of Californians. Kimberly will speak directly to participants about how to foster those leadership qualities.

We are pleased to also feature a local speaker, Rachel Freemon Sowers, who is a coach and therapist in Shasta County. She helps women to rediscover their best selves, finding inspiration in listening to that voice that helps to create meaningful and sustainable change from within. She will be empowering participants with her presentation, and also leading a conversation about how women in leadership can make a difference locally.

There will be question-and-answer time with both women, as well as an opportunity to learn more about local appointed positions on city and county boards and commissions. Tables will also be available listing open seats for local office. All are welcome to participate, and we especially welcome young women in high school and college who are looking for a place to learn more about local leadership.

Please contact the Redding Women’s March with questions: WomensMarchRedding@gmail.com.