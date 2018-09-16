These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Sept 9
- A call was received to report his ex-girlfriend was chasing caller in the Dersch and Deschutes Roads area of Palo Cedro. Female is in a blue Jeep Cherokee and caller in a gray Ford Ranger Pickup.
Sept 10
- A resident in the 21800 block of Robledo Rd in Palo Cedro called to report she found burned paper towels on front porch. Concerned of attempted arson.
- A call was received to report gate and other items stolen off property in the One Hundred A R. and Emigrant Trail area of Shingletown.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Livona Ln in Bella Vista called to report being a victim of identity theft. Caller went to RPD lobby to report but told SCSO needed to be contacted.
- A call was received to report a male walking down the middle of Deschutes in a verbal fight with a female in a tan van following him very slowly. Subject is a male in 30’s shorts and flip-flops going northbound.
Sept 11
- A call was received from the 21900 block of Chutes Way in Palo Cedro called at 12:27 a.m. to report watching video surveillance, saw two subjects cut lock and are siphoning gas out of U-Haul.
- CHP relaying message from a passing citizen that he saw a male standing on side of road, in the Hwy 44 in Ponderosa Way area of Shingletown appearing to be holding a handgun with long barrel. Male has darker complexion, dark hair, no shirt and red shorts.
- A resident in the 6500 block of Armstrong Way in Millville called to states lock was cut off gate of shared easement road, believes it was the neighbor.
- A call was received from the 12400 block of Intermountain Rd in Bella Vista called to report his sister set up a GoFund Me account for the caller after he was involved in an accident. Female collected donations but never gave the caller any money.
- A call was received from the 29400 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain states a green truck, either a Ford Ranger or Toyota pulled into business parking lot and a white truck with black wheels pulled in behind it. Subjects got of vehicles and pushed the truck back into the brush and are currently walking around the parking lot. Three subjects total.
- A call was received from the Jones Valley Public Ramp in Jones Valley to report when he came back to camp, an unknown male had caller’s camp packed up into a gold Honda. BOLO for gold Honda two door. Unknown plate. Last seen with a yellow-white Kayak on the roof. Vehicle left from the Jones Valley boat ramp at approximately 10:00 p.m.
Sept 12
- A resident in the 6700 block of Golden Lane in Palo Cedro to report cousin cutting caller’s trees without permission. Ongoing issue. Cousin was at location earlier that day.
Sept 13
- A call was received from the 16200 block of Silverthorne Rd at 8:58 a.m. to report staff is blocking in two males and two females at the private moorage dock that were caught on staff members personal ski boat. Subjects are now on a houseboat that do not belong to him. Possibly theft and also have personal property belonging to staff member that was taken from ski boat. Another call at 12:19 p.m. stating that the suspect is now detained at the resort. Second-hand information from subject detaining him. Robert Lee Eilenberger was arrested.
- A resident in the 10900 block of Old Oregon Trail called to report one male ran to a white Honda Accord and got into vehicle driving off northbound towards college and two Hispanic males walking southbound and then returned to black Mercedes driving back and forth. Caller believes very suspicious.
Sept 14
- A call was received from the 30300 block of Hwy299E in Montgomery Creek to report post office boxes broken into.
- A call was received from a school in the 22600 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista to report juvenile hitting staff, made threats to stab staff members, was holding a piece of glass at the time. At time of call juvenile was back in his classroom. Unknown if juvenile is still creating a disturbance or not. Glass has been taken away.
- A second-hand message from caller said her son hugged girlfriend after school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. The girl’s father got out of his vehicle and told caller’s son to never touch his daughter again. The father and girlfriend reported incident to school office. School told caller the male is “out there”. Caller wanted to report in case anything happens to her son.
- A call was received from CalFire of a structure fire in the area of 19500 block of Woodhill Drive in Montgomery Creek and possible entrapment. Request SCSO start, elderly male at location and fire unable to get the door open.
- A call was received from the 23200 block of Crestmont Drive in Millville to say he is a fight with roommate that is under the influence. States he has a small knife that he was brandishing at the caller and his mother. States he is now locked inside his residence.
Sept 15
- A call was received from CHP that they received a call from a hunter in the area of Tamarack and Whitmore Roads in Whitmore to report there is a gray Cadillac sedan high centered on a culvert. Caller states she’s been there stuck since Wed. refusing any assistance but will take food/water.