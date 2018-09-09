These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Sept 2
- A camper in the Mariners Point area called to report he was upset because he reserved a campsite and uninvited subjects are at the location and caused a fight when caller asked them to leave. Caller states responsible operating a white 4door Chevrolet crew cab. Was occupied by two males and three females and a couple of children. Subjects parked on Marina Point hiking to Ski Island.
Sept 3
- A call was received from a next-door neighbor in the 11900 block of Buena Vista Ct in Bella Vista to report the tenant’s mother appears to have arrived overnight and damaged approximately 50 feet of cyclone fencing with her vehicle and trailer. Unknown if intentional or not.
- A call was received from the 29400 Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain called to say he is owner of Mobile Home Park and has issues with a tenant.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report ongoing neighbor dispute. Gate tampered with.
- An anonymous call was received to state they saw on Facebook Page Palo Cedro Crime Watch that someone posted a photo of a truck that is possible suspect in attempting to break into the coin collector at the car wash. Caller believes it is listed suspect as he has the same whit F150 short bed truck.
Sept 4
- A resident in the 7400 block of Cedar Meadows Lane in Shingletown called to report vehicle broken into and checks for $550 were stolen. Estrange wife is suspect.
- A call was received from the 19700 block of Collyer Drive to report eight storage units were broken into over the weekend. Caller is in the process of notifying the renters.
- A call was received from a post office in the 22500 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista to report possible attempted burglary via the roof. Caller confirmed no access made to the building.
- A resident in he 9900 block of Oriole Lane in Palo Cedro called to report receiving fraudulent text stating she won money. Caller gave subject personal information.
- A call was received by an employee from a business in the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek. Caller reports male keeps walking around the store acting suspiciously carrying a chainsaw that caller believes is stolen. Caller states subject has been in trouble at location before. Male currently across the highway from the Montgomery Creek Store underneath the bridge.
- A call was received to report seeing two subjects with bags running out of garage in the 11400 block of Ponderosa Way in Whitmore. Multiple firearms in the garage unknown what they stole, both subjects were on foot and ran towards logging cut near property.
Sept 5
- A resident in the 11800 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to report son looked on his ICloud and found updated pictures from unknown subjects that had stolen his IPod on 8/30.
- A resident in the 10400 block of Hobbie Acres Drive called to report orange Husqvarna riding lawn mower taken from driveway of location. Caller has surveillance, waiting for it to be picked up.
- A property owner in the 7000 block of Alward Rd in Shingletown called to report items stolen from his renovated home. Reports stolen well pump worth $3000 and electrical box valued at $1000.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Brett Rd in Shingletown called to report wife is under the influence and causing a fight. Loud fight heard in background.
- A neighbor in the Oak Lane and Long Hay Flat Rd in Shingletown called to report a late 80’s or 90’s Ford Taurus or Thunderbird has backed into wooded area approximately 30 yards down Oak Lane. No one seen near the vehicle and caller concerned due to numerous recent robberies in the area.
Sept 6
- A resident in the 15600 block of Phillips Rd in Oak Run called to report of a neighbor female constantly yelling in the area. Yelling at the dogs; or just yelling across the street.
- A call was received to report hearing fights coming from the area of Squaw Grass and Hidden Oaks Trails in Jones Valley; sounds like multiple subjects involved.
Sept 7
- No report posted
Sept 8
- A resident in the 28300 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called at 5:04 a.m. to report fiancé left house on foot. Had been drinking at 10:00 p.m. last night. Has not returned.
- A call was received to report a female with dark jacket, and pants walking with a shopping cart and is talking to herself in the Oak Run and Beaver Roads area of Millville.
- A call was received from the 20700 block of Rancho Trail in Bella Vista to report unlocked pickup and travel trailer gone through overnight.
- A resident in the 21200 block of Lela Lane in Bella Vista called to state a suspect stole items from the house while he was house sitting from the end of June early July.
- A call was received that a male with no shirt and blue jeans laying next to shopping cart on the east side of road in the Oak Run and Buzzard Roost Roads area of Round Mountain.
- A call was received to report a female outside of an unknown vehicle in a fight with another subject inside of vehicle. Caller believes possible drug deal because caller is hiding behind trees.