SNAP to host Sunrise Breakfast



Time: 8:00 am



S.N.A.P—Spay, Neuter and Protect will hold a community breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at the Palo Cedro Community Hall, 22037 Old 44 Drive. The menu will offer a choice of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, plus coffee and juice. Serving will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 11:00 a.m. Cost is $7.00 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the door.