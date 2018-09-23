These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Sept 16
- No reports
Sept 17
- A property owner in the 35400 block of Colossians Way in Shingletown called to report three, approximately 16-year-old teenagers— two males, one female are trespassing and refusing to leave travel trailer on property. Caller does not know them.
- A call was received to advise that a rental property in the 22900 block of Elk Trail E in Jones Valley needs locks changed due to burglary. Believes was tenants that were recently evicted.
- A resident in the 22500 block of Stoney Creek Lane in Palo Cedro called to report mail fraud.
Sept 18
- A call was received to report a business in the 12000 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to state business was burglarized overnight.
Sept 19
- A call was received from the 14200 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley to report she found a bag of tennis rackets in boyfriend’s truck. Male was listed as suspect in a last night residence burglary, believes responsible.
- A business in the 20200 block of Charlanne Drive called to report of malicious activity overnight. Does not appear anything taken. Caller reports having video footage.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Woodburrow Rd in Shingletown called to report fraud scam for $1500.
- A resident in the 6300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report on Saturday, Sept 15 around 10:00 a.m. that while she had gone to the store; caller believes her sister broke into her house and stole her dogs. She took them into Redding Animal regulations. Caller states she located the dogs and now has them.
Sept 20
- A resident in the 7400 block of Shasta Forest Drive in Shingletown called at 6:50 p.m. to report her son went to school that morning and did not return home. Friends have told caller that he said he was going to run away. Last seen on foot at Dutch Bros in Palo Cedro by friends at approximately 3:15 p.m. Call received at 10:43 p.m. on Sept. 21 that juvenile returned.
Sept 21
- A resident in the 7400 Cedar Meadows Lane in Shingletown called at 3:41 a.m. stating numerous issues with estranged wife, states she keeps breaking into house. Caller states cameras all throughout the house that she installed waking caller up.
- A citizen called to report male—dark short hair, and dark shirt sitting in a maroon coupe with spoiler that backed into a field in the Boyle and Old Alturas Roads area. At one-point male ran around the intersection.
- A call was received from the 22500 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista to report the theft of medication while at location.
- A call was received from the 15400 block of Echo Point Rd in Oak Run to state that his cousin stole $24,000 a week ago.
- A call was received second hand through Facebook that caller’s sister states that sister’s daughter’s best friend is trying to break into residence in the 22100 block of Basin Way in Jones Valley.
- CHP called to relay second hand information of his stolen vehicle is possibly parked at the end of Windy Point Rd in Round Mountain.
Sept 22
- A call was received to report hearing two subjects in the 13600 block of Creek Trail in Jones Valley possibly tearing siding off the building.
- An uncooperative caller in the 11900 block of Livona Lane in Bella Vista called to report, while yelling about a roommate causing a fight with him. Now states male is leaving and does not need any assistance.