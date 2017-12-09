These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Nov. 27

A citizen called to request the welfare of an elderly male being driven around in yellow cab taxi. Caller states male was driven to the area of Candy Cane Lane and Boyle Rd but told caller he didn’t know where he was going and seemed confused. Male told caller he was from Oregon. Call attempted to find out from driver where he was picked up from and drive refused to give any information.

A resident in the 7000 block of Mill Creek Rd in Shingletown called to report in a fight with daughter. Call taker heard fight in background, line disconnected. On call back goes straight to voice mail.

Call was a citizen that witnessed a male inside of a black station wagon with a VA plate that was screaming at another male to get into the vehicle in the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro. Male threw a soda on subject and threated to shoot him in the face. Negative weapons seen. Driver finally left, and victim was still at location when caller left.

Nov. 28

A resident in the 7400 block of Woodburrow Rd in Shingletown called at 2:38 a.m. to report possible burglary in the wood shed behind house. Caller left light on. Believes can see someone in the shed. Can see movement through hold in door. Believes someone cut the lock.

A ranch hand called to report a green Chrysler convertible is sitting in an open field. Vehicle broke the fence. No one inside the vehicle. Caller concerned due to cattle being in the field and needing to get fence repaired but vehicle must be towed prior. Caller states ranch approximately six miles east on Whitmore Rd from Millville.

A resident in the 30500 block of Figaro Drive in Shingletown call to report suspicious subjects one seen walking and another driver driving through neighborhood with a gray car at a slow rate of speed. Caller followed them, and both stopped at house on Tinkerbell.

Nov. 29

A resident in the 21400 block of Little Meadow Lane in Palo Cedro called to report on going issue with shooting range near house. Caller concerned due to possibly shots being fired closed towards property. Has had whistling in the area of shots passing by.

Nov. 30

A call was received to report a blue Ford Taurus driving up and down Hillside Drive off Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro checking mailboxes. Last seen going south bound on Deschutes. Kory Ray Harris was arrested. Caller called back an hour later to report a female in a fight with an unknown subject that is stealing mail from mailboxes. No long in fight, suspect left in a blue Toyota Camry.

A business owner in the 27600 block of Oak Run to Fern in Oak Run called to state a male who is wanted for kidnapping was just at the store. Left in a green Subaru.

A female who is house sitting for resident in the 8400 block of Maynard Rd in Palo Cedro approached her accusing her that she did not belong at house. Female took photos of caller’s vehicle.

Dec. 1

A resident in the 26100 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to report the theft of credit card and fraudulently used. Suspect name is what business provided to caller.

A resident in the 11700 block of Buggy Rd in Millville called to report neighbor vandalize gate cut the caller’s gate. Ongoing issues with the neighbor.

A call was received from the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to state a white Honda Accord behind business appears to be abandoned. No license plates, back window busted out and all window and sunroof down; request to be tagged for tow.

Dec. 2

A neighbor in the Maynard Rd and Berkeley Drive area of Palo Cedro called to report subject in a blue car going through mailboxes on the street. Last seen north bound on Maynard.

A resident in the 20700 block of Rancho Trail in Bella Vista called to report her daughter’s boyfriend took caller’s firearm from the house. Boyfriend used to live at house. Occurred sometime prior to today.

A resident in the 8800 block of Deschutes Rd called to report vehicle into a ditch in front of caller’s house. Single car accident.

A call was received to report his vehicle broke down in front a residence in the 13100 block of Bear Mountain Rd., waiting for a town. Caller states that the homeowners keep coming in and out of the house and male just yelled and brandished a rifle at the caller. The caller wasn’t able to say anything for fear of getting shot, so he just got into his vehicle.

An employee of a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report finding items—motorcycle helmet, clothing, and other items in dumpster and concerned maybe stolen.

A call was received to report jacket with cell phone were inside a business in the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro approximately one hour ago white he ate dinner there. Unknown suspect. Caller has tracked the phone to an address in Anderson. Caller is home now.

Dec. 3

Several residents in the 14200 block of Bear Mountain Rd in Jones Valley called at 5:21 a.m. to report a male in a green older 4×4 has been drinking, and is driving around in circles, playing loud music and in a fight with multiple subjects in the area. More residents called at 8:16 a.m. to state male is driving through the area at a high rate of speed and harassing the subjects that live there. Gregory Runyon was arrested.

Dec. 4

A resident in the 33400 block of One Hundred of a 3 Rd in Shingletown called to report a burglary. Lock cut to the gate, front door open also broke into shed on the property-took one of caller’s ATV and generator. Occurred during the past week.

Dec. 5

A resident in the 20800 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report receiving a phone call regarding his grandson being pulled over/detained by state police. Caller sent $2000 in prepaid gift cards. Believes was scam.

A resident in the 7400 block of Woodburrow Rd in Shingletown called to report shed broken into and gone through.

Dec. 6