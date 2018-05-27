These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
May 20
- A call was received at 8:45 a.m. to report that she got into a fight with a male. Caller left male a Hot Springs in Big Bend at 3:30 pm. the previous day. Caller has ben unable to contact male and is concern due to male not coming home.
- A customer at a business in the 19900 block of College View Drive told employee that on south side of business there are transients, two males and one female with a dog who are shooting up.
- A resident in the 12000 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report backdoor jam broken. House is ransacked.
May 21
- A resident in the 12300 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report that morning unknown tried to get into the house at the front door. Ongoing issues with subjects trespassing on her property. Possibly transients from the creek area.
- A business employee in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report four subjects, possibly transients, loitering around the business complex sometimes they go through the trash cans. Possibly on drugs—two males (one with no shirt, bald, and baggy blue jeans) and two females.
- A call was received to state a white Ford Mustang parked in pull out at intersection of Logan Rd and Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro. Finds suspicious due to having chains handing from the front of the truck.
- A resident in the 12000 block of Fawn Drive in Bella Vista called to report his neighbors are making a lot of noise while working on their vehicles. Caller states ongoing issue and he’s tired of it. Caller willing to sign noise complaint. Caller also made threats to take care if the situation himself if law enforcement doesn’t respond fast.
May 22
- A resident in the 23700 block of Springwood Way in Millville to report phone scam and subject having caller’s personal information.
- A resident in the 14700 block of Hill Vista Ct. in Jones Valley called to state white brown pit cross dog that live at house chased UPS driver and attempted to get into the driver’s vehicle. Concerned for children that play outside.
May 23
- A call was received in the 8100 block of Millville Plains Rd in Millville to report male raised pool cue at her two nights ago in an aggressive manner.
- A resident in the 30200 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Whitmore Rd in Whitmore called to state an acquaintance of his who he asked several times not to come to 40 acre—house just arrived and knocked on his door. He was with another male he did not know. The caller told them to leave through the door and unknown where they are at this time.
- A resident in the 23300 block of Millville Way in Millville reports an On-Trac delivery driver came to her house that day and had her sign for a package that was delivered a few days ago. Caller didn’t read the document. She just called on Trac about the visit and they have no record of it.
May 24
- A call was received that was relayed from CHP of a male sleeping in a black Ford bed of truck in the Lake McCumber Rd and Hwy 44 in Shingletown, near bus stop.
- CHP responding to Hwy 299 E and Hillcrest Drive in Montgomery Creek for male indecent exposure at Hillcrest rest area. Currently near the benches. Requesting SO also to respond.
- A resident in the 10400 block of Abernathy Lane called to report house burglarized between 7:00 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Loaded .40 Cal handgun, $2000 cash, miscellaneous jewelry taken.
- A call from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to state male extremely had been drinking in the store. Male has come and gone multiple times. Suspect related to a black Ford F150.
- A call was received from the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista to state her mother has a TRO against her. Mother is not supposed to touch any of caller’s belongings in the house, but mother sold all of caller belongings.
- A male called to report he lost his wallet at a business in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. Caller received email that cards were used at Walmart in Redding and Win River Casino.
May 25
- A resident in the 7500 Joda Rd in Shingletown called to report finding a large number of nails in the roadway. Believes neighbor, whom he has a TRO against is responsible.
- A resident in the 24300 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville called to report two subject stealing gas from on of the caller’s vehicle. Caller states he caught subjects in a red Dodge, last seen southbound of Old 44 Drive.
- A call relayed from CHP reported a white Jeep towing trailer with motorcycle in back pull in front of a driver then pulled into her driveway in the 28900 block of Bluelight Rd in Round Mountain. Female driver, male passenger wearing a red and black wrestling type mask.
- A business employee in the 17200 block of Buzzard Roast Rd in Round Mountain called to report business. Caller report orange vehicle in surveillance footage.
May 26
- A resident in the 21200 block of Sandpoint Rd in Palo Cedro called to request deputy respond to report neighbor accusing caller and her husband of running over kittens.
- A resident in the 21400 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to report house burglarized that day. Point of entry was broken windows. Caller did see a red GMC truck parked across the street when she arrived, but it is gone now. Unknown if related.
- A call was received from the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista to report her brother and brother’s friend out in front of location causing a fight and refusing to leave when asked. Caller states brother is former roommate and has key to house.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Brett Rd in Shingletown to report his wife is extremely had been drinking, throwing items around the house, causing a fight. History of same. Caller is going to his shop on same property to try to stay away from female.