These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
May 13
- A resident in the 24100 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville called to report male and female across the street from location heard discussing being tortured.
May 14
- A resident in the 7500 block of Arbor Drive in Shingletown to state an unknown subject went through her trash cans sometime overnight. Trash was strewn about only recycling taken. Caller has no fence or surveillance cameras.
- A call was received to report rapid gunfire heard for over three hours in the intersection of Dry Creek and Bear Mountain Roads in Jones Valley.
- A resident in the 10900 block of Oak Run in Millville called to state he believes one goat has been killed by a mountain lion. Another goat in missing.
- A call from a business employee in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report neighbor business tenants boarding up caller’s access to the restroom.
May 15
- A resident in the 28400 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run states subject vandalized her phone during a child custody exchange.
- A resident in the 7600 block of Pegnan Rd in Shingletown received information from her son that caller’s old bedroom was burglarized. Coin collection and cash was taken. Caller has suspect information.
- A business employee called from the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report adjoining wall in commercial complex was damaged the previous night by male who occupies adjoining space. There is no business caller uses he uses for storage of vehicle’s etc. Caller reports damage was cause with forklift.
- A business owner in the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to state his new employee drives a white Ford Explorer and it has a license plate that inside that does not match the one on the vehicle. Caller has not asked employee about the circumstances. Feels it is suspicious.
- A resident of a 24200 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville called to state son causing fight and vandalizing couch with a stick.
May 16
- A resident in the 21400 block of Old Alturas Rd in Bella Vista called to report subject on caller’s roof. Unable to give description.
- A resident in the 25100 block of Big Bend Road called to report a subject that lives within a few miles of the caller stole numerous chickens, cages, and other farm equipment. Incident occurred Friday evening. Neighbor can id the subject and witnessed the theft.
- A call was received from the 12000 block of Deschutes Road in Bella Vista called to report female in Mighty Fine parking lot appears to be under the influence is taking clothing off and screaming at bypassers.
- A caller went to a neighbor’s house in the 22100 block of Basin Way in Jones Valley to purchase trailer and female at house came out and hit caller.
May 17
- A resident in the 30000 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek called to report recently evicted tenant showed up to property and caused fight with caller and her husband. Male was attempting to take tags off vehicle by SCSO.
- A resident in the 29600 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain to report unknown subject was on caller’s house two days previous. Caller believes it was the same subject she had previously called to do some work on her yard. Caller states subjects did not have permission to be in her property.
- A call was received from the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report leaving wallet sitting on truck bed on accident while shopping at store on May 14.
- A business employee called to state business burglarized two nights ago. Believes it was possible female transient that caller and caller’s husband have has ongoing issues with.
May 18
- A resident in the 13 Windy Point Rd in Montgomery Creek called to report pistol—silver and black Versa Thunder .380 missing from house. Unknown time frame.
May 19
- A resident in the 7500 block of Arbor Drive in Shingletown called to report neighbors house was broken into. Point of entry was through a window where screen was cut off.
- A call was received at 12:29 a.m. to report seeing subjects with flashlights at a resident on Big Tree Lane near Frontier Street in Shingletown. Caller can hear banging believes possibly trying to kick in the door.