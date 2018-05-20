GOOD NEWS Spaghetti Feed



Time: 5:00 pm



GOOD NEWS RESCUE MISSION (LIFT EM UP FUNDRAISER) SPAGHETTI FEED THE SHIELDS OF GLORY TEAM FROM THE GOOD NEWS RESCUE MISSION IS HOSTING A SPAGHETTI FEED, FUNDRAISER. MEAL INCLUDES SPAGHETTI, SALAD AND BREAD. TICKETS ARE $15 FOR ADULTS, CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER ARE $5 AND AVAILABLE AT GOOD NEWS RESCUE MISSION OR AT THE DOOR. DINNER IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR THE DRIVE THROUGH TAKE AWAY. Location Neighborhood Church of Redding 777 Loma Vista Drive Redding, CA 96002