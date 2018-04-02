These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Mar. 23
- A friend of a resident in the 8100 block of Millville Plains Rd. in Millville called at 2:02 a.m. to report a female and male in a fight after getting their gold rag top vehicle stuck in mud. The couple both have been drinking and refuse to lease property.
- A by passer called at 7:40 a.m. to report a suspicious black two door Mercedes Benz parked on the side of the road occupied by two subjects. Vehicle is parked in the 20000 block of Elk Trail East.
- A resident in the 10400 block of Daystar Way in Palo Cedro called to state her 28-foot travel trailer was stolen by tenants.
- A call was received to report finding dozens of drug needles south side of the intersection of Deschutes Rd and Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Saint Francis Way in Palo Cedro to report adult son in fight with caller. Loud argument heard, caller stated son was pushing his mother and line disconnected.
- A business employee in the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown to report unknown subject threatened to vandalize business on social media that day.
Mar. 24
- An anonymous call was received at 8:15 a.m. to report white SUV with no front or back plates driving slowly up and down road in the Bass Pond Rd and Mallard Way area of Millville. Vehicle currently parked in front of light color trailer with tires and tarp on roof.
- A resident in the 200 block of Hubbard Way in Shingletown called to report acquaintance stole .22 rifle sometime last night. Caller stated he had two subjects over the previous night unsure which one took the firearm.
- A call was received to state residents in the Backbone and Seaman Gulch Roads in Bella Vista has been broken into again since last incident. Caller’s uncle lives at house.
- A resident in the 20700 block of Old Alturas Road in Palo Cedro called to report unknown male knocking on the door looking for unknown subject. Caller states is unfamiliar with subject and so were other residents. Subject then left in a blue van unknown direction.
- A renter in the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown called to state that her landlord who she rents a studio from at the location is making threats to harm her and pulled the phone out of the wall. Caller not requesting contact just wants information on file this time.
- A call was received from the 29800 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore to state she just moved to the location in a rental on the property and a suspect who lives in the garage of the main house on the same property made threats towards her. Caller is no longer at the location.
- A call was received to report approximately four vehicles are pulled over near the intersection of the Gilbert Drive and Stillwater Road area of Palo Cedro and a loud fight can be heard. Can’t see anything just hear a female yelling.
Mar. 25
- A resident in the 7400 block of Woodburrow Rd in Shingletown called at 3:12 a.m. to state acquaintance is attempting to make entry in caller’s house. Caller is calling from neighbor’s house.
- A resident in the 27800 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to state overnight she heard sounds of machine guns being shot in the area of her house.
- A call was received to state civil issue with a female who had purchased her father’s house in the 13900 block of Dusty Oaks Trail in Bella Vista with all his belongings not taken out prior to house being sold. Female no longer letting caller pick up father’s belongings.
Mar. 26
- A resident in the 26700 block of Swede Creek Rd in Oak Run called to report gun safe missing from RV that is on his property. Unknown time element with the last year. Safe contained three firearms.
- A call was received from Lake McCumber to report his 14-foot aluminum fishing boat was tethered to a tree on the water’s edge at the lake for several years and is now missing.
- A call was received from the 29600 block of Hwy 299 E in Round Mountain to report she is a care provider for the female resident and states the female hit her during a fight and asked her to leave the house. Caller currently waiting outside for contact.
- A resident in the 9200 block of Woodview Drive in Palo Cedro to report check stolen from caller’s mailbox on March 10. Fraudulent checks cashed between on March 12 and March 14 at Hobby Lobby for $50.20 at OReilly’s for $137.92 and Holiday Market in Palo Cedro for $257.45. Holiday Markets states they have surveillance available.
- A daughter in law called for her elderly mother in law in the 8600 block of Midview Drive in Palo Cedro to report she may have been a victim of possible identity theft.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bell Vista called to report she was her son in law to the leave the house. Caller states he was living at house at one time but has moved out. Male came to dinner at the house and is refusing to leave.
Mar. 27
- A resident in 7500 block of Joda Rd in Shingletown called to report he had a court case against a neighbor for a restraining order. Caller states case dismissed. Now neighbor is standing on his property just starring at the caller.
- A resident in the 21100 block of Kiwi Lane in Palo Cedro to state his sister is at the house causing a fight and refused to leave. Caller has an unserved restraining order against sister.
Mar. 28
- A call was received to report a suspect looking through windows of vehicles in the area of Airport Rd. Currently going through black Ford Ranger.
- A previous owner of a resident in the 13900 block of Dusty Oaks Trail in Bella Vista called to say he has belongings left at the residence he wishes to obtain, however, he and his family are barred from going to house or contacting new owner. Escrow closed on Feb. 21 and he was given 30 days to leave the property and remove his belongings which he failed to do so.
- A resident in the 28400 block of Alpine Way in Shingletown called to state unknown subject took her bank account information and got a new card issued making online payments. Caller disputed with her bank.
- A bypasser called to report two men fighting on side of road near two parked vehicles. Last seen near eastbound lane on 299 just west of the Trinity Alliance Church. Caller states on vehicle was larger truck with lumber rack and other vehicles car.
- A call was received from the 30300 block of Whitmore Rd to report she lives near the 7th Day Adventist Church. She heard a banging noise and drove to the church to find subject with a skateboard leaning on the door. When caller arrived subject ran to his vehicle and left eastbound Whitmore Road.
Mar. 29
- A citizen call was received at 7:44 a.m. to report the driver of a white Honda Accord unable to maintain lanes, swerving into oncoming traffic in the Akrich Street and Oasis Rd area heading westbound on Oasis Rd.
- A call from a business in the 8700 block of Airport Rd called to report black trailer and commercial truck taken from business yard. Fence cut.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Brundage Rd in Palo Cedro called to state 10 payroll checks stolen from mailbox sometime around March 16th. Three of the checks were altered and cashed at Tri Counties Bank for the amounts of $807.50, $616.61, $285. Caller has contacted the bank. Bank has driver’s license number written on back of one of the checks.
- A citizen called to report just seeing a male in beige ballcap about 6’4”, carrying a black duffel bag, just walked through some property near Figaro Drive and Tinkerbell Lane in Shingletown. Caller believes sheriff office is looking for subject due to some criminal activity issues in the area recently.
- A resident in the 31000 block of Wester Way in Montgomery Creek called Cal Fire to report a male is possibly attempting to start a vegetation fire next to her home.
Mar. 30
- A call was received to report vehicle burglarized in the 9000 block of Holton Way, unknown time frame. Tools and subwoofer taken. Vehicle was at California Towing and Transport since Feb. 17. Caller also states has flat tires.
- A resident in the 7700 block of Linda Rd in Shingletown called to state subjects continually coming onto property in the early morning hours and burglarizing shed. Numerous tools taken. Subjects also tamper with surveillance cameras and covered them.
- An employee of a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report two adults with small child tried to cash stolen checks. Caller state subjects just left on bicycles. Last seen northbound. Female riding —purplish mountain bike. Male had a bright orange construction type t-shirt and camo hat on.
- A call was received for assistance from the Jones Valley Marina water to report unoccupied boat running and spinning in circles. Subject fell out of boat.
- Several neighbors called from the 36000 block of Vila Meadows Ct in Viola area to report male is walking up and down the street yelling for “all the neighbors to come outside so he can hit them.”
- A female called from the Montgomery Creek area to state 17-year-old accidental gun victim possibly shot in chest.
- A call was received to report they possibly saw a wanted suspect out of Lassen County walking southbound on Deschutes Rd near Boyle Rd. in Palo Cedro around 7 or 8 p.m.
Mar. 31
- An employee from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report male in 30’s wearing black jacket was asked to leave by staff and now agitated, hitting things with a mag light. Last seen going southbound on Deschutes Rd.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Vine Ct in Palo Cedro called to state neighbors directly to the east of them in a heated fight.
- A call was received to report three males are trespassing on his neighbor’s house in the 13200 block of Tierra Oaks Drive. One subject has a gas can, another appears to have a pistol in his waistband.
- A call was received to report neighbor is possibly messing with water meter that is on caller’s property just west of intersection of Hendricka Way and Old Oregon Trail.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Putt Putt Lane in Bella Vista called to state male that used to camp on his property is making general threats to assault caller on social media.
- A resident in the 20200 block of Old Alturas Rd called to state a vehicle went by at high rate of speed, honking horn, with female screaming out the window that she needs help. Eastbound on Old Alturas.
Apr. 1
- A bypasser called to report seeing a male in gray-black shirt and khaki pants, walking westbound on Hwy 44 on the eastbound shoulder. Appears to be on drugs or mental problems. Was not responsive when caller asked if needed help.
- A call was received to report an unknown number of subjects seen on property cutting down trees. Subjects are associated with a light green SUV, older model. Have been in the area for the last 30 minutes.