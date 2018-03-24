These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Mar. 18
- A resident in the 28800 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore to report suspicious subject came to her door about two weeks ago. Possibly related to case the previous day in which female was arrested in Oak Run area. Caller observed picture of the female and believed to be the same subject.
- A call was received to state her friend went to the 11700 block of Rebecca Lane of Bella Vista to view a vehicle for sale. Friend stated to caller that a stolen vehicle is on a lot of cars and believes there are other stolen vehicles at property.
- A call was received to report seeing a white older model Chevy S10 leaving neighbors property in the BackBone and Seaman Gulch Roads area of Bella Vista. States property gate ripped off hinges. Saw items in back of truck that were previously on neighbor’s property. Covered vehicle last seen southbound on Seaman Gulch going towards Hwy 299.
Mar. 19
- A property owner in the 28500 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd in Oak Run called to report vacant property burglarized—unknown time frame. Items taken and suspects forced entry through front door.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Sunshine Way in Jones Valley called to report on Friday, March 16 at 11:00 p.m. caller saw an unfamiliar white flatbed truck parked near her house. Today caller noticed her vehicle’s window has been slid open. Unknown if entry made or anything was taken.
- A call was received to state subject that lives at the 7000 block of Brokeoff Meadows Rd in Viola is a “real estate” scamming people and may possibly wanted. Caller has no further information on suspects and is semi uncooperative with caller taker and was adamant to speak with deputy with the matter.
- A call was received from the 24200 block of Hwy 44 in Millville to report subjects in a fight over victim trying to leave location. Suspect refusing to let victim to leave location.
- A resident in the 17000 block of Buzzard Roost Road in Round Mountain called to report neighbor cut caller’s fence and allowed his cows to come onto her property to graze.
Mar. 20
- A resident in the 9200 block of Omega Lane in Palo Cedro called to state fraud that a subject obtained her card information and used it at different locations in Redding.
- A resident in the 14800 block of Ravine Rd in Jones Valley called to report husband and brother in law in a fight in front of house. Husband has been drinking and creating a fight. Brother in law trying to help caller and husband and started fight. Neighbors also involved trying to calm subject down. Douglas Merryman arrested for public intoxication.
- A resident in the 34000 block of Timber Ridge Rd in Shingletown called to report her husband just confronted a male trespassing on their property wearing a headlamp and appeared to be looking into vehicles. Last seen on foot towards Pony Express at time of call. Caller concerned subject is associated with neighbors with whom they have been having problems. Another neighbor recently had a confronted husband with a firearm.
Mar. 21
- Several more calls made in regard to crime in the 30100 block of Oak Run to Fern Rd area of Whitmore on March 17. Female Kayla Lane was arrested for burglary and her male companion described as white bread, gray tweed hat green Irish t-shirt ran and is still missing. One caller is a mailman in Oak Run and states he learned that day that a citizen in the area just found a bunch of mail related to this crime.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Neal Lane in Bella Vista called to state items taken from unlocked vehicles.
- A female leaving for work at 6:49 a.m. saw a suspicious subject and his vehicle — a black camper shell, black Ford truck, front plate is obstructed by grill guard. Caller state she was leaving her house in the Withrow Rd and Ponderosa Way area of Shingletown a male was walking eastbound appeared to shield/cover his face when she drove by. Caller then noticed what is likely his vehicle backed into some brush.
- A call was received from second-hand information of vandalism to a communication box in the Wilson Hill Rd and Hwy 44 area of Shingletown with four bullet holes in it. Box regulates water between lake and powerhouse.
Mar. 22
- A property owner in the 29800 block of Terry Mill Rd in Round Mountain called to report unknown subject came to caller’s home around 1:30 a.m. that morning. Caller has videos of subject shining a flashlight into front door and walking around the back of the house then driving away. Possibly in a truck.
- A business in the 7000 block of Shingleglen Trail in Shingletown called to report having surveillance of subject breaking into outdoor soda vending machine and taking all the money at 4:52 a.m. on March 21.
- A call was received to report five white sheep in the roadway of Hwy 299 E at Lewis Lane in Bella Vista. Two of the sheep have horns and are stuck together.