Easter Hunt in the PC Park



Time: 10:00 am



Join us in the Palo Cedro Park for our 2018 Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt! Gates will open at 10:00am and the hunt will begin at 11:00. Bring the family down for live music, crafts and photos with the Easter Bunny! We will also have raffle tickets and lunch for sale. Purchase a raffle ticket to win Shasta Lake Houseboat rental, the winner will be drawn at the event! Weather permitting.