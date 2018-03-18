These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.
Mar. 9
- The resident 10300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called at 1:32 a.m. to report brother has been drinking and causing non-physical violence and now outside on foot near the garage. Caller not forthcoming with information.
- A renter in the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown called to state his landlord is in the main house playing loud music on outdoor speakers. Caller stays in an RV on the property. Requests she be quieted down.
- A resident in the 20500 block of Old Alturas Rd called to report suspicious subjects (driver—male late 20’s in camo jacket, passenger—female in dark jacket, tan shorts) that appear to be casing neighborhood in vehicle. Left going eastbound. Still believes in the area.
- A female called from a clinic in the Round Mountain area to report a male threatened her. Subject is not a location right now.
- A call was received to report cats have been poisoned in the 22000 block of Robin Way in Palo Cedro. Several cats have been euthanized. Caller states owners care taker possibly responsible. Caller has food bowl with possible anti-freeze in it that was at the house.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Hillside Drive in Palo Cedro called regarding a civil issue. Caller is an adult and resides with parents and states parents keep touching her video camera that she has set up.
- A call was received to state three subjects sitting in silver/white sedan for over 20 minutes parked at the far east end of Oak Tree and Oriole Lanes in Palo Cedro.
Mar. 10
- The resident 10700 block of French Creek Rd in Palo Cedro called to report suspicious black Chevy SUV parked along fence on south side of caller’s property. Caller states he has not attempted to open vehicle to check it out.
- A call was received to report cluster mailbox laying on the side of the road near Scenic Oak Ct and Dersch Rd.
Mar. 11
- No reports
Mar. 12
- The call was received from the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown to report a male is visiting his mother and is arguing with caller over tenancy issues. All parties live on same property in separate dwellings.
- A resident in the 20600 block of Old Alturas Rd in Palo Cedro to report identity stolen and online account opened up in caller’s name.
- A resident in the 22200 block of Robin Way in Palo Cedro called to report she believes her caregivers poisoned her animals while she was in the hospital last Tuesday. Caller stated Animal Control came out and picked up the animals, who later had to be put down due to the poisoning. Was told to make a report by veterinary.
- A resident in the 28100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report cluster mailboxes broken into.
- An employee in the 22000 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley called to report her ex is at her work refusing to leave. Currently outside.
- A man was working on his property when a neighbor caused an argument over noise in the Topaz Lane and Plateau Rd in Shingletown. Caller then heard gunshot; unknown if he shot at them or in the air. Caller is now in Redding.
- A resident in the 11900 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report daughter in law came to the caller’s house and is in a fight with caller. Unknown if she has been drinking. Male states his ex-wife slapped him.
Mar. 13
- A resident in the 20300 block of Leon Lane called to report residence burglarized.
- A man called from the 7600 block of Arbor Drive in Shingletown to report wife causing a fight. Caller states she took his car keys so he can’t leave.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Buena Vista Drive in Bella Vista called to report the theft of a small antique fire truck from the fenced front yard.
- A resident in the 6300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report brother in law came into main house and caused an argument with caller and threatened to kill her. Male went back out to the in-law unit on same property were caller’s sister is living, parties separated. Caller unarmed and will standby in main house.
Mar. 14
- A resident in the 34000 block of Timber Ridge Rd in Shingletown called to state her husband and neighbor were in a fight over suspects dogs being on their property. Caller’s husband told suspect if her dogs got into their goats he would shoot them. Suspect told callers husband she would shoot him. Told husband she was going to get gun and ran to her house.
- A resident in the 20400 block of Old Alturas Rd called at to report an unknown female came to caller’s front door at 2:00 a.m. asking to use a phone, stating her boy friend threw her out of a vehicle.
Mar. 15
- A resident in the 20700 block of Chicken Springs Rd to male a subject states subjects are attempting to break into his house. Lined disconnected, on call back male provided address but not speaking to call taker. Another caller called back from same residence a couple hours later to state a blue Ford Taurus is back now parked in front of the garage.
Mar. 16
- A resident in the 22200 block of Robin Way in Palo Cedro called to report her caretaker took items from house while she was in the hospital several weeks prior.
- A citizen called to state multiple transients are living in a vacant residence in the Old Oregon Trail and Oasis Rd area. Roof is caving in, trash everywhere, needles all over.
- A resident n the 8200 block of Millville Plains Rd in Millville called to state unknown male taking pictures of caller’s property. Caller asked male to leave and male attempted to start an argument and is now refusing to leave caller’s driveway. Subject is a 30 year old male dressed in all black clothing.
- A resident in the 9700 block of Swede Creek Rd in Palo Cedro called to report giving a subject claiming to be an attorney $3000 over the phone via cards. Caller believes subject scammed her.
Mar. 17
- No reports