Board of Supervisors



Time: 9:00 am



January 16, Feb 13 & 20 N0 MEETINGS The Board of Supervisors welcomes you to its meetings which are regularly scheduled for each Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the second floor of the Shasta County Administration Center, 1450 Court Street, Suite 263, Redding, California. Your interest is encouraged and appreciated.