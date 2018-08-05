These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
July 29
- A resident in the 13400 block of Bandtail Drive in Bella Vista called to state that she heard movement on her property last night. When she went out she saw unknown male on her property, male fled on foot.
- A neighbor of a residence in the 20000 block of Jem Lane in Bella Vista called to report male was just seen in a black Mercedes believed enroute to address. Caller believed male had a warrant and is not supposed to be in the area. Wishes welfare of the female at the address.
- A call was received to report he called his cousins house in the 20400 block of Old Alturas Rd. Unknown male answer the phone. Caller is now at house and that the back door was vandalized. No subjects inside the house.
- A call was received from the 20800 block of Old 44 Drive called to report his father hit him at the location. Parties are separated. Caller states that his father shut the door on him.
- A call was received from the 21200 block of Sandpoint Rd in Palo Cedro to report female at the location aiming a pellet gun at her, threatening to kill her. Caller now not speaking to call taker, is in an argument with another female in the background. Caller originally stated suspect was threatening to shoot her with the pellet gun. When questioned further the female with the gun, she said she wasn’t sure if she had the gun because it was dark.
July 30
- A call was received to state that she is evacuated and has a trailer parked at Oak Run Fire Dept. Her husband is firefighter at location. Unknown subjects attempting to create a fight and tell her she can’t have her trailer at location.
- A resident in the 25100 block of South Cow Creek Rd in Millville called to report male with blond hair walking northbound on South Cow Creek asking for gas.
- A call was received to report his vehicle was burglarized in the Hwy 299 E and McCandless Gulch Rd in Round Mountain.
July 31
- A resident in the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro called to state there is a yellow box held together by rubber bands located under overhang on the picnic table.
- A resident in the 30700 block of Bambi Drive in Shingletown called to report two females in some type of fight in the trailer next to caller’s property. Subjects heard yelling and possibly throwing items. Caller believes property might be vacant and subjects are also trespassing.
- A resident in the 21300 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report brother possibly tried to steal the caller’s medication.
- A call was received from a parking lot in the 9300 block of Skycrest Way in Palo Cedro to report female asking customers to buy her cigarettes. Female associated with blue Plymouth Van.
- A call was received to report a tan Ford Taurus in the Sundance and Boyle Roads area. Caller had heard from neighbors that the vehicle was in that area last night as well. Caller confronted subjects in vehicle and saw that they had a rifle between the seats on the passenger side. Vehicle left on Sundance and then unknown direction on Boyle.
- A call was received from Redding to state that she is on the phone with her friend that has been drinking. Caller states she is going to drive from her residence in the 9400 block of Grassland Ct. in Shingletown. Caller concerned due to female being under the influence.
Aug 1
- A resident in the 21700 block of Belmont Drive in Palo Cedro called to report his garage was burglarized. Unknown subject has occurred three times since Friday.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Sunshine Way in Jones Valley called to report she was gone for several days. House was burglarized, and windows broken out. Caller received call from unknown subject stating they were on their way to the caller’s house. Caller concerned someone is on the way to burglarized again.
- A juvenile called from the 22100 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley to state neighbors are making threats to him while he was walking on a public street.
- A resident in the 35300 block of Redwood Drive in Shingletown called to report a neighbor’s trailer and outbuildings that have been broken into. Trailer tagged with graffiti and broken into. Caller state lot is next door to his house.
- A resident in the 11200 block of Sonora Trail in Bella Vista called to report unknown silver sedan pulled into caller’s driveway and then left when they saw caller. Caller’s daughter state vehicle is now abandoned on the side of the road near.
Aug 2
- No reports
Aug 3
- A resident in the 22400 block of Golftime Drive in Palo Cedro called at 3:32 a.m. to report running two subjects off the property. Both subjects had head lamps on, could not describe because it was too dark. One last seen north bound on Golftime and one east bound on Rovern Ranch.
- A resident in the 29100 block of South Cow Creek Rd in Whitmore called to report purse stolen sometime in July.
- A resident in the 9400 block of Mountain Meadow Rd in Shingletown called to report neighbors shooting callers dog with a bb gun. Caller states ongoing issue with neighbor not liking caller’s dog.
- A resident in the 6900 block of Mobile Park Drive in Shingletown called to report he was just scammed out of $150. Unknown subject called claiming to be from PG&E, stating they would turn off his power if he didn’t get a pre-paid card with the money. Caller went and got it, subjects called back and caller read them the Visa card over the phone.
Aug 4
- A call was received at 1:34 a.m. from the 19500 block of Rosa Lane in Montgomery Creek to report she is camping on her son’s ten-acre property. She was dropped off by tow truck driver after her vehicle broke down that evening. Caller’s son caused a fight and attempted to run into her green Jeep, then went back inside his house. While on landline caller refuses to answer further questions stating he was coming back toward her and disconnected the line.
- A call was received from the 27700 block of Donkey Mine Rd in Oak Run to report female threatened to hit the caller when caller confronted them about driving drunk and reckless on the private road. Caller states they also ran him off the roadway.
- A call was received to state unknown vehicle appeared on his property in the Buggy and Whitmore Roads area of Millville during a party last night. Currently unoccupied, however appears that the subjects drove through his property as there are numerous vehicle tracks. Caller not sure if the gray SUV with rack is stolen or why they were on the property.
- A call was received from a business in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called to report a male and female in a fight inside the store. Male verbally aggressive with passersby.
- A resident in the 11600 block of Homestead Lane in Bella Vista called to report a male arrived at location and was hitting caller’s daughter. Unknown where the daughter and suspect currently were outside. Male known to carry knife. Ronald Wilson was arrested.