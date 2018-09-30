These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.
Sept 23
- A call was received at 1:36 a.m. to report seeing subject walking around the 24400 block of Coleman Fish Hatchery Rd. in the Battle Creek Wildlife area with a flashlight. Ongoing issue with trespassing at the location and were told to call.
- A call was received from the 16200 block of Silverthorne Rd that work barge was in the area of Pit Point and di not appear to be Silverthorne employees on board. Caller responded out and located barge, confronted the subjects who jumped off and ran up the shore. Caller and another Silverthorne employee standing by at Pit Point with the barge.
- A call was received to request standby. Moving company in route to 7500 block of Grey Ridge Lane in Millville to drop off items. Believes maybe issues due to multiple broken and movers requesting payment in cash up front.
- A resident in the 11100 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report a rolling fight where male and female are fighting in car. Female was being hit while stopped near produce stand. Vehicle left northbound Deschutes Rd.
Sept 24
- A resident in the 9500 block of Swede Creek Rd in Palo Cedro called to report generator and other items taken from an unlocked trailer on 9-18.
- A bypasser who lives near the 7700 block of Dogwood Circle area called to report he interrupted two males burglarizing shed on property attempting to steal a four-wheeler. Subjects fled southbound on foot.
- A resident in the 14300 block of Troy Hills Drive in Bella Vista to report drip line, approximately valued at $50 taken from orchard overnight.
- A resident in the 11600 block of Mae Lane called to report a fraudulent account opened in his name with Verizon Wireless.
- A citizen called to report male driver in a silver Toyota Prius threw a cigarette out of window and continued eastbound on Old Alturas near Old Oregon Trail. Caller concerned due to fire hazard—no fire threat at this time.
Sept 25
- A call was received at 3:50 a.m. Jones Valley Public Ramp to report his locked vehicle was broken into while parked at the boat ramp. Occurred between 5:00 P.M. the previous day and 3:30 a.m. Caller stated as he was leaving the area, he noticed a couple of other cars had been broken into as well, the interior lights were still on in those cars.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Old Oregon Trail called to report benches in front of location stolen; unknown time frame.
- A resident in the 36300 block of Hwy 44 in Viola said subject claiming PG&E made threats to shut off power/gas. Contacted PG&E, states a scam.
- A call was received from the 18600 block of Little Round Mtn Lookout Rd in Montgomery Creek that he received a fraud cashiers check. Caller took it to the band and verified it was fraudulent. Just received it in the mail unknown why it was sent to him.
- A call was received 16200 block of Silverthorne Rd to state several thousand dollars of fishing gear taken from guest’s boat.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Cedar Meadows Lane in Shingletown called to report house was broken into and his vehicle was extensively vandalized.
Sept 26
- A call was received to report unknown subject attempted to use caller’s credit card information last week at a gas station in the 10600 block of Deschutes Rd of Palo Cedro.
- An anonymous call was received to state a vehicle driven home by registered owner in the 21800 block of Hillside Drive in Palo Cedro parked on the side of the house and then covered with a blanket and other garbage to conceal it.
- A call was received from the 8700 block of Brookdale Rd in Millville called to report subject that caller worked with many years ago used caller’s identity to purchase a vehicle.
- A citizen called to report that appears unknown subject was possibly messing with electrical lines in the 7400 block of Woodburrow Rd in Shingletown. States multiple footprints around the pole. Caller stating that she contacted PG&E and they were unaware of any problems.
- A resident in the 11500 block of Sonora Trail in Bella Vista called to report he can hear loud foreign language recording coming from street area in front of house. Caller states it sounds “spooky” unknown what it is.
- A resident in the 11600 block of Homestead Lane in Bella Vista called to report daughter, who has been drinking and boyfriend boke all front windows. Shonda Annis and Ronald Wilson were arrested.
Sept 27
- A resident in the 10400 block of Maddelein Lane in Palo Cedro called to report a gray Chevy Malibu arrived at in front of caller’s house overnight. Appears subject was trying to sleep in the backseat. No one is in vehicle currently.
- A resident in the 11700 block of E. Stillwater Way called to report large bear in driveway. Caller requests deputies made aware due to juveniles at bus stop nearby in the morning.
- A resident in the 29200 block of South Cow Creek Rd in Whitmore called to report an unknown subject posted signs on PG&E property indicating no trespassing and has the SCSO phone number. Caller states PG&E allows access on property and is unsure why the signs are there.
- A resident in the 7300 block of Patience Lane in Shingletown called to report credit card fraud.
- A call was received from the 9400 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report 5-6 teenagers are leaning up against caller’s vehicle. Currently loitering in the parking lot. Called back two hours later to report six subjects earlier to late teens are yelling at passersby and loitering around. Requests they be moved along. Ongoing issue believes possibly may be drinking alcohol.
- A resident in the 10300 block of Porta Dego Way in Palo Cedro called to report male had kicked a hole in the wall. Approximately $500 worth od damage. Male has calmed down however is still at location.
Sept 28
- A call was received to state female neighbor in the 21200 block of Sandpoint Rd in Palo Cedro has been yelling and screaming at their fence line on and off for the past day.
- A resident in the 9500 block of Quarter Horse Lane in Palo Cedro called to report credit card fraud.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Carlie Drive in Bella Vista called to report residence burglarized sometime in the last six weeks. Believes girlfriend is responsible, locks changed, motorcycles taken.
- A call was received at 3:02 p.m. for assistance to a fire in the Oak Run and Little Ridge Roads in Millville.
- A call was received from the 21100 block of Keith Ct in Bella Vista stating his brother said that his mother’s boyfriend is causing a fight and being abusive.
- A from CHP stating a drunk driver in the Deschutes Rd and Hwy 299 E area of Bella Vista. Female seen drinking an entire bottle of hard alcohol and driving. Last seen north bound Deschutes Rd.
Sept 29
- A resident in the 6900 block of Haas Rd in Palo Cedro called to state a white truck at intersection, slumped down in his vehicle. Appears to be hiding. Caller asked suspect to leave the area last week and suspect created a fight with him.
- A call was received from the 33400 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown asking for “help” unknown reason. Caller not responding to call taker; unknown if medical or law enforcement need. Dogs barking in background, male screaming “he needs help” not answering call taker.