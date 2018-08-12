Editor Note: Some items listed below are from the Carr Fire victims in Shasta and wanted to include them.

These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding. Reports are deciphered to the best of our ability.

Aug 5

A resident in the 12800 block of Intermountain Rd in Bella Vista called to state detached shop was burglarized sometime within the last week.

A resident in the 22400 block of Bella Vista called to report he just arrived home after being out of town a few days. Pulled up to his house, and noticed that someone is or has been there. Caller can see bags of clothes that do not belong to them and some other items inside the house. Unknown if subjects are inside. Caller not armed and did not want to clear the house.

A friend told him that when he was riding a quad through the area of Emigrant Trail and Hwy 44 in Shingletown he noticed a white older model sedan with two occupants, early 30’s one female and one male dark, completion with numerous tattoos sitting in car. Man saw suspicious couple 2.5 miles down Emigrant Trail.

A resident in the 29200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to state father’s friend’s son showed up at the house and asked to use phone. Male is wanted person per caller. Male was last seen on foot unknown direction on Hwy 44.

A call was received from a store in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 in Bella Vista to report a male has been drinking and threatening to hit the store manager. Male has no shirt, blue jeans and tattoo on chest “Nor Cal” driving 1980 green Ford.

Aug 6

A resident near a school in the 9000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called at 12:06 a.m. to report that they have been doing construction in the area and hears sounds like a tractor and other heavy machinery was now coming from the location. Caller concerned possibly someone is using the equipment unauthorized.

A citizen called to report seeing a male with dark hair, white shirt squatting down near the construction fence on the Hillside near Hwy 44 and Stillwater, near the new overpass construction at 8:31 a.m. Male was not on roadway, had lighter and soda can.

A call was received to report wallet missing around the time caller was at a gas station that morning in the 9400 block of Cedro Lane in Palo Cedro.

A resident in the 7300 block of Cedar Meadows Lane in Shingletown called to state motorhome and outbuilding on property was burglarized sometime between Aug. 3 and now. Believes neighbor may have cell phone footage of suspicious vehicles on property.

A wrecking yard business in the 19900 block of Viking Way called to report finding a handgun in a vehicle.

A call was received from the 8840 block of Deschutes Rd to report items taken from locked vehicle. Unknown point of entry happened sometime over the weekend.

A resident in the 9000 block of Thatcher Mill Rd in Shingletown called to report sometime between 2014 and now, someone stole all of the PVC piping from under the trailer.

A resident in the 11900 block of Fawn Drive in Bella Vista called to report ongoing problem with neighbor’s Rottweiler running loose in the neighborhood. States on Sat. dog was loose and acting vicious towards the caller. She was able to back into her yard safely and close the gate then the dog started chasing a young juvenile neighbor. Dog was scared off by the juvenile’s father, but states the dog still running loose making her fearful to go outside.

Aug 7

A resident in the 9600 block of Swasey Drive in Shasta called to report being a victim of possible insurance scam related to her house.

A male called at 1:57 am to report he tried to attempt to stop a looter in the Benson Drive and Bandana Mine Rd area of Shasta and the male hit him. Male has no shirt, last seen south bound on foot on Bandana Mine.

A call was received at 6:18 a.m. from the 22400 block of Golftime Drive in Palo Cedro to report vehicle parked in parking lot at location unoccupied. Various tools and crowbars inside vehicle. Caller’s coworker stated a male and female had left on foot about 45 minutes after saying the car ran out of gas and that they would return to get it. Caller concerned due to recent burglaries in the area.

A call was received from a business in the 8800 block of Airport Rd to report former employee took several tv’s from business and has sold them all online.

Aug 8

A resident in the 22600 block of Old Alturas in Bella Vista called to report window and door vandalized to property within the last week.

A call was received from a building site in the 27000 block of Hwy 44 in Millville to report the theft of construction materials. Caller states he already reported the theft of trailer and belongings inside it to CHP.

A business owner in the 21900 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report his business has been hit twice in the last week and again last night. Caller was filing an online report for the first incident, but subjects came back last night, cut a hole in the fence around the location and cut all the fuel lines on several of the caller’s trucks. Caller believes they will come back as they haven’t gotten them all.

A resident in the 20400 block of Old Alturas Rd called to report rattlesnake in bedroom.

Aug 9

A resident in the 26300 block of Hwy 44 in Millville called to report property burglarized sometime that night. Caller lives across the street from the property. Checked on it that morning. Several of the mobiles were broken into and his sister tan RV—1990 35 foot Bounder was stolen.

A resident in the 21800 block of Berkeley Drive in Palo Cedro called to report finding sliding glass door lock tampered with and door partially open. Caller state occurred overnight.

A resident in the 9600 block of Swasey Drive in Shasta called to state when returned home that was burned down due to Carr Fire and found belongings stacked near her house. Caller believes possible looting. Caller very upset over situation.

A resident in the 21900 block of Elk Trail W in Jones Valley called at 6:48 p.m. to state unknown male walked down her driveway, arrived on foot, subject at front door, caller is not expecting anyone.

A call was received at 11:17 p.m. to report cluster mailbox broken into in the Best Lane and Hwy 299 E area of Bella Vista. Parts of the mailbox on the ground.

Aug 10

A resident in the 12400 block of Charron Lane in Bella Vista called at 12:02 a.m. to state her ex=boyfriend is at the house harassing her. States male is refusing to leave. Caller’s phone cut out. No answer on call back.

A business owner in the 21400 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called to report all windows cracked due to unknown subject doing “donuts” in the gravel parking lot of business causing rocks to fly. Occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. today. Caller checking video surveillance. Owner called back a few hours later to say he has video.

A call was received from the 10000 block of Rocking Horse Lane in Palo Cedro to state boyfriend boke caller’s car window with water bottle during a fight, male also attempted to grab caller and pull her from vehicle. Caller is leaving location now.

A call was received from the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista to report a subject cut fence to location and siphoning gas from multiple boats. Caller has surveillance. Occurred at 12:26 a.m.

A resident in the 8700 block of Warner Way in Shingletown called to report possible scam through Craigslist. Subject sent caller check. Caller did not cash check.

An employee from a business in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called at 10:10 p.m. to report six males versus one male in parking lot. All parties have been drinking. Caller has left the business, but it was escalating.

Aug 11