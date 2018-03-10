These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.
Feb. 23
- A call from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to state she found black jacket and window breaker tool outside of store.
- A resident in the 21000 block of Golden Trails W in Jones Valley called to report the theft of registration tags from her mail.
- A call was received to report ongoing issue with suspicious male in the Old Alturas Rd and Hobbie Acres Drive area. Caller states subject yelling in the yard for unknown reason.
- A CHP officer called for outside agency for help with vehicle versus horse. Horse has broken leg. Requesting a deputy to start to make contact with involved vehicle. CHP officer unable to contact vehicle because he is with horse keeping it out of roadway.
Feb. 24
- A call from a business in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to state a leather case with combination lock sitting on top of trash can that is next to walk up ATM machine.
- A call was received to report a suspicious male with camo face cover, black top hat, black leather jacket and carrying chains walking east bound on Paso Robles Ave and Midland Drive area.
- A resident in the 28800 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore called to report white female in early 20’s, reddish curly hair, leather jacket, jeans that went around caller’s gate and walked up to house down her long driveway. Female asked caller for gas and left when told caller didn’t have any. Caller concerned that she may be stranded in the area or trying to see if anyone home for burglarizing.
Feb. 25
- A call was received at 12:55 a.m. to report large bonfire with underage drinking occurring in a large dire lot east bound on Jones Valley Road in Jones Valley.
- A call was received to report a suspicious male with orange sunglasses in a Khaki Carhart jacket on Old Alturas Road near Nora and Daysha. Suspect is acting erratic and throwing items at passing vehicles.
- A resident in the 20700 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista called to report neighbor behind caller’s rental property shooting. Shot is landing on caller’s property. Caller unsure of neighbor’s address. Possibly accessed off Sonora.
- A resident in the 21700 block of Villa Verde Lane in Palo Cedro called to report lock cut to gate and fountain taken from property during the evening.
- A 911 call was received from 20200 block of Old Alturas Rd; line open male states child acting up. Loud disturbance in background. Male shouting at female. Jonathan Ebrahimy was arrest at the residence.
Feb. 26
- A call was received to report her son’s dog fell out of a truck on Old Alturas near Old Oregon Trail.
Feb. 27
- A resident in the 11700 block of Roberta Way in Bella Vista called to state his new job ran his background and it came back that someone was using his social security number.
Feb. 28
- A resident in the 21400 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report attached garage and several outbuildings broken into overnight.
- A call was received from a location of an old burned up house in the 7700 block of Bass Pond Rd in Millville; an unfamiliar van and trailer is parked on property. Caller spoke with subjects (older male and female with dog) and stated they have permission from landowner to be there. Caller states subjects can be seen from great distance away.
- A resident in the 21200 block of Roaring Ridge Rd in Montgomery Creek state she let a male stay at her house, when male was evicted. She states he took a bunch of items from the house.
- CHP received second hand information that a male was laying in the ditch on the side of the road. Male then got out of the ditch and was last seen on Oak Knolls.
Mar. 1
- A call was received in the 7500 block of Joda Rd Shingletown call to report his neighbor was waiting outside when caller came out to walk his daughter to the bus stop. He as yelling derogatory remarks at caller and his daughter. Caller states he has a TRO against the suspect.
- A call was received from the 30500 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive in Shingletown to report just seeing a male trespassing at the house. Subject was trying to turn the water on. Male is tall, thin, with short blonde hair. Caller states ongoing issues with trespassing at house.
- A resident in the 30800 block of Tinkerbell Lane in Shingletown to report subject trespassing into her backyard. When confronted he stated he lived across the street and then started casing caller’s vehicle when leaving her house. Last seen west bound on Tinkerbell Lane.
- A resident in the 24200 block of Old 44 Drive in Millville to state her son is ‘tearing up the house’ and being violent possibly under the influence of drugs.
- A citizen called to report three subjects in a gray GMC were seen parked in front of a vacant business in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro. Subjects left east bound on 44.
Mar. 2
- A resident in the 30100 block of Frisby Rd in Round Mountain called at 1:08 A.M. to report son is at the house extremely under the influence screaming and throwing items at the call and making threats to kill her.
- A resident in the 13700 block of Murphy Lane in Oak Run called to report a firearm was stolen three years ago.
- A resident in the 20700 block of Osage Lane in Palo Cedro called to report a burglary to the house; someone stole keys to his 1997 silver Chevy Corvette and took the vehicle as well.
- A resident in the 22100 block of Old Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report a male and female stopped in front of mailboxes. Caller confronted them, and they took off. States the smell of marijuana coming from inside the call. Last seen north bound on Old Deschutes Rd.
Mar. 3
- The female resident in the 28300 block of Alpine Way in Shingletown called at 12:08 a.m. 911 to state her “husband was leaving” and would not articulate further. Call taker spoke with husband and states wife is causing an argument over not wanting to take her medications. Wife has been drinking and arguing is in the background. Husband states will call back if needs assistance.
- A call was received to state mailbox was broken into and mail stolen in the Hwy 44 and Albers Forest Drive in Shingletown sometime that morning.
- A resident in the 22400 block of Jones Valley Trail in Jones Valley called to report theft of prescription pills from his mailbox.
- A call was received to request for a standby to pick up his horse tack at the 10400 block of French Creek Rd in Palo Cedro. Female borrowed caller’s horse tack and is now trying to sell it instead of giving it back to caller.
- A resident in the 5400 block of Deschutes Rd called to report the theft of package. Package was just delivered, however delivered to neighbor’s house. Neighbors claim they don’t have it.
- A resident in the 7400 block of Sleepy Lane in Shingletown to report involved in computer scam. Scammer said her computer had a virus. Caller paid them $1200 to install new ‘virus free’ software. Scammer told caller that software needed to be re-installed and offered to refund $1200 but needed access to caller’s bank account. Scammer then withdrew $12,000 from bank account. Caller has settle fraud with bank and has money back, but scammer is continuously calling.
- An owner of a business in the 9100 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called CHP a request of welfare check on male acting strange, appears to be on drugs, walking in and out of restaurant. Male, mid 20’s brown hair, no shirt associated with a gray extra cab F150.
Mar. 4
- A call was received from the CHP in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report a male in a gray shirt and black hoodie, khaki pants who has been drinking on the sidewalk in front of school. Kyle Turner was arrested.
- A resident in the 6800 block of Winterwood Drive in Shingletown called to report his mailbox was vandalized sometime overtime. Mail was taken.
- A call was received from a school in the 25200 block of Big Bend Rd to request deputy to contact them. Subjects broken into kitchen at the school, sometime during the night. Took food and pictures.
- A resident in the 20700 block of Teach’s Trail in Bella Vista called to report son in fight with girlfriend. Richard Grant was arrested on a warrant.
Mar. 5
- The resident in the 22600 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report her son stole chicken strips, took a shower, and did laundry while caller was at work. Caller said suspect climbed through a window.
- A call was received from a business in the 8800 block of Airport Rd in Palo Cedro to report a burglary. The outside fence was cut and seven locks cut off seven different storage units.
Mar. 6
- The resident in the 9000 block of Twin Ave in Millville called to report unknown subject in backyard towards barn 20 mins ago. Request backyard and barn cleared. Caller states delay in report due to trying to investigate himself. Caller inside with doors locked, will call back if sees or hears further.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Suncrest Ridge in Bella Vista called to report neighbor caused a fight with caller. Subject returned to his own house. Ongoing issue.
- A female called from Eskimo Hill in the 9600 block of Hwy 44 to report being at location and subjects followed a path and have gotten lost. Four subjects in total with no food or water. Two juveniles ages five and six with the male. Subjects went south west of location and continued on foot.
- A resident in the 7100 block of Dogwood Drive in Shingletown called to report one hour ago a male drove slowly past her house and took pictures of her house and posted it on Facebook to see if anyone was familiar. Male in army green Dodge or Chevy stated it was him and he was with Neighborhood Watch. Concerned about caller speeding in the area. Caller states she hasn’t left house all day.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Yosemite Drive in Bella Vista called to report brother is causing fights and has come close to hitting caller and mother. Unknown why is acting this way. Known to use drugs.
Mar. 7
- A call was received from a doctor to report a nurse at their clinic did not show up for work that morning. Female last heard from the previous morning on her way to go crystal hunting in the Shasta Lake area of Jones Valley. Caller contacted female’s family who has also not heard from her and also possibly her son, whom they have also not been heard from.
- A resident in the 10900 block of Oak Run Rd in Millville called to report pig stuck on an island in a creek behind caller’s house. Unknown owner of pig.
- A resident in the 29000 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore called to report son that deputies were jus trying to contact is outside cutting down tress by rental property. Male now causing a fight with son in law.
Mar. 8
- The resident in the 30000 block of Burcher Lane in Whitmore called to report security camera cut off from mailbox and taken.
- A new owner of a property in the Ash Creek and Dersch Roads area of Millville called to report that former owners are stealing items off the property. Caller no longer there, unknown if suspect still there.