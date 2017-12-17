These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Dec. 7

A resident in the 21200 block of Lela Lane in Bella Vista called to report two dogs-one black and one silver young labs attacking and killing two to five of her chickens. Caller unsure of exact amount.

A call was received to report her daughter lost her cell phone on Dec. 2 during the downtown Redding parade. Daughter states phone is active and is hitting on Find My Phone app at the 22700 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista.

A resident in the 10300 block of Maddelein Lane in Palo Cedro called to report receiving information from her bank of fraudulent checks on her bank account. Caller states that subjects took her checking account number and put it on fake checks, and tried to cash them.

A female called CHP that a suspicious male in a white Dodge truck — extra cab, has been hanging out at the bus stop between the hours of 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. daily in the E. Stillwater Way and Rancho Trail area.

A resident in the 6900 block of Woodpecker Drive in Shingletown called to report several shots and screaming heard, possibly from the area of Hwy 44 . Caller can still hear the shots being fired.

Dec. 8

A business employee in the 8500 block of Airport Rd called to report three fraud bills found in the register from the previous night. Request they be picked up.

A resident in the 21900 block of Hillside Drive in Palo Cedro called to report checks stolen from mailbox. Bank contacted caller to advise to file report. Subjects tried to cash and use the stolen checks.

A property owner in the 21200 block of Neal Lane in Bella Vista called state she allowed a male to keep horses on her property and now wants them removed because she believes they are stolen. Told having the horses removed is a civil issue but insisted on talking to a deputy.

A citizen called to report a green Subaru Outback with black trailer is currently at the intersection of Nevada Lane and Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista dumping trash across the lot.

Dec. 9

A resident in the 6900 block of Mobile Park Drive in Shingletown called to report a neighbor is attempting to push way into house. Neighbor is holding a knife.

Dec. 10

A call was received from the 30300 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek to seek advice getting her items out of the café at the location. Caller states she has multiple machines inside and has had a disagreement with the owner.

A resident in the 6800 block of Lillian Drive in Millville called to state next door neighbors are shooting firearms. Believes they are shooting off of Hobart Rd and believes another Hobart resident firing back. Caller believes resident had large amount of marijuana stolen from it this week, but could not state further why she thought the two neighbors were shooting at each other.

A resident in the 32200 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton called to state her boyfriend took her phone and won’t return it. Currently calling random people. Caller states she doesn’t want a response, only requesting to have report on file.

Dec. 11

A call was received to report male at the 10300 block of Lone Goose Lane in Palo Cedro is causing a fight. Male has been drinking and has a firearm. Male was arrested.

Dec. 12

A call was received to report a locked vehicle was burglarized in the Deschutes Rd and Hwy 44 area of Palo Cedro. Point of entry was a smashed window.

A call was received to report neighbors in the 9000 block of Woodview Drive in Palo Cedro are using their gun range during late evening hours.

A resident in the 13600 block of Valley Creek Lane in Jones Valley called to report back plate was taken from a black Ford ¾ ton sometime on Dec. 9. Caller noticed on Dec. 11.

A resident in the 33900 block of Emigrant Trail in Shingletown called to state subject has posted on Craigslist that he ahs free lab pups. Caller has been in contact with him for three days and he finally admitted to this being a scam.

A resident in the 22600 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report her home burglarized between Dec. 6-10 while she was in and out of house sitting.

A resident in the 10300 block of Daystar Way in Palo Cedro called to request deputy to respond to pick up drug items she found.

A resident in the 21200 block of Lela Lane in Bella Vista called to report a neighbor’s puppy she caught killing four or five chickens in backyard. States has reported before. Pit mixed taken to Haven Humane.

Dec. 13

A resident in the 28100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report husband, who owns a landscaping business, going to work on Dec. 12 and has not been heard from 2:00 p.m. Possibly working in county near Anderson. Caller has checked hospitals and jail.

A resident in the 11900 block of Best Lane in Bella Vista called to state she is going through a separation with her husband and nobody has been able to get ahold of him since yesterday morning at 8:00 a.m. Has checked hospitals.

A call was received to report hearing multiple gunshots, crying and screaming from a nearby house in the Homestead Lane and Hidden Acres Rd in Bella Vista.

CHP officer called to report an unknown colored SUV driving through the neighborhood in the Hillcrest Drive and Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek. SUV blacked out when caller shined flashlight on them. Vehicle left shortly after towards 299.

Dec. 14