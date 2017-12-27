These Sheriff Reports are daily condensed records kept by the county sheriff’s office of disturbances, police reports, and other reported criminal activity for the communities east of Redding.

Dec. 15

A citizen called to report a white Chevy Tahoe with door open and no one around it parked in the Stillwater Rd and Hwy 44 area of Palo Cedro. Caller did not obtain the plate. Caller concerned vehicle maybe stolen.

A resident in the 30800 block of Thumper Drive in Shingletown to report house broken into. Several electronics items taken.

A call was received to report a male at the cluster mailbox on the corner of Old 44 Drive and Logan Rd in Palo Cedro hitting it with a hammer. Possibly trying to get inside. White male heavy set, beard and beanie. Possibly wearing a Carhart type coat.

A call was received to report ongoing fighting issues with a former employee of a business in the Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek.

Dec. 16

Cal Fire called for assistance in the 7300 block of Dreamscape Lane in Shingletown to report uncooperative subject at the scene of fire.

A resident in the 21800 block of Mel Mar Drive in Palo Cedro called to report an ongoing issue for the past five years of male paying an unknown subject to vandalize and trespass on caller’s property. States the unknown subject cut caller’s dog’s paws the other day.

A call was received to state unknown subjects in white truck have made two trips to the Thumper Drive and Hwy. 44 area of Shingletown dumping old roofing material on Thumper.

Dec. 17

A citizen called to report hearing three gunshots and yelling as well in the Northwood and Woodland Ways area of Shingletown.

Dec. 18

A citizen called to report seeing two suspicious subjects in the Oak Run and Oak Run to Fern Roads in Oak Run. Their tan Toyota truck in ditch; standing outside the vehicle. One male with a heavily tattooed face, another male nearby appears to be a lookout.

A call was received from the Shasta Forest Drive in Shingletown to report a female called leaving a voicemail apologizing for keying her car. Believes it happened on 12/14/2017. Suspect is ex-girlfriend of caller’s friend.

A call was received from the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report a juvenile reporting being inappropriately touched by another student. School will handle at this time.

A call was received from the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report unknown subject rear ended him.

A resident in the 20900 block of Elvina Way in Bella Vista called to report unlocked travel trailer and a 9-mm handgun taken. Caller believes grandson is suspect as nothing else was taken. Another call by the father of suspect that they have surveillance and believes his son is responsible.

Dec. 19

A citizen called in the morning to report hearing loud explosion the previous night, possibly from next door in the Clough Canyon Rd and Old Hwy 44 Drive area of Palo Cedro.

A resident in the 21400 block of Boyle Rd in Palo Cedro called to state the UPS driver dropped her package off, 20 minutes later it had been opened and thrown over her fence. Nothing stolen.

A call was made to report ongoing issue with a male in a white Dodge Dakota Sport harassing juvenile as they get off the bus. Ask the juveniles if they want to come with him to pet his dos. Vehicle is parked outside of the gate near Stillwater Business park. Suspect is older, slim build with red tee shirt.

A call was made in the 34000 block of School House Road in Manton. Caller does not have any officers in the area and requests sheriff assistance. Homeowner has fishing poachers blocked on her property. Unknown what is happening there.

A resident in the 21900 block of Belmont Drive in Palo Cedro called to report someone house with paintball gun. Caller believes subject lives down the street are responsible.

Dec. 20

A resident in the 21300 block of Lela Lane in Bella Vista called to report her son caused a fight with her the previous night and took both her house and cell phones.

Dec. 21

An employee from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a male in the parking lot walking around vehicles. Refuses to leave when asked. White male with salt, pepper bushy hair, light tan coat.

An employee from a business in the 9300 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro called to report a male has been loitering in the area for the last two weeks and is refusing to leave. Male, with acid jean jacket, carrying black garbage bags.

A resident in the 8900 block of Warner Way in Shingletown called to report his neighbor is shooting a high powered rifle in a populated area.

A call was received to report an unknown subject used fraudulent property deed/title to transfer ownership of caller’s property in the area of Donkey Mine and Oak Run Roads in Oak Run.

Dec. 22

A call was received to report male in black and white flannel was attempting to break into cluster mailbox in the Old Alturas Rd and Helena Drive area of Bella Vista. Male just left on foot westbound.

A call was received from the 31700 block of Rock Creek Rd in Manton, nothing heard. Upon call back female who is in a fight with another female state is her mother. States mother has been drinking, but everything is fine. Active fight going on when the caller disconnected.

Dec. 23

A resident in the 29700 block of Cassie Lane in Shingletown called to report daughter hit caller then left in a red Ford Taurus going westbound on Hwy 44.

Dec. 24

A call was received to report finding several boxes of used medical supplies that was mixed with new medical supplies on the side of road in the Jones Valley Marina Drive and Jones Valley Road area of Jones Valley.

A resident in the 20500 block of Misty Lane called to report loud fight between multiple subjects— caller believes are males.

A resident in the 30500 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore called to report tenant that lives in property to the rear is threatening to hit her husband, knocking on the back door and sending threatening text messages.

A resident in the 23700 block of Springwood Way in Millville called to report grandson hit her husband.

Dec. 25

A resident in the 26900 block of Scharsch Rd in Millville called to report she arrived home to find a black Toyota Tacoma parked in front of her property. Concerned someone on her 40-acre property. Caller going to drive property and see if she can see anyone.

Dec. 26